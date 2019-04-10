April 10, 2019

Norway to ban fur farms by 2025

Norway is going ahead with plans to ban fur farms
Norway is going ahead with plans to ban fur farms

Norway's government on Wednesday detailed plans to ban fur farms by 2025, offering financial compensation to farmers who blasted it as a "historic betrayal".

A presented to parliament would render it illegal after 2025 to possess animals for the purpose of killing them "for the sale or any other use of their fur."

The proposed ban is the result of an agreement reached in January 2018 when the right-wing expanded to include the small Liberal Party, which insisted on the measure.

While the fur sector has largely come to terms with the idea of a gradual dismantling of their industry, it was critical of the compensation the government was offering farmers, calling it a "historic betrayal".

"We're being offered a few kroner, which is far from compensating for the planned dismantling of farms," Guri Wormdahl, a spokeswoman for the fur farmers' organisation Norges Pelsdyralslag, told AFP.

"The way it has been designed, it will lead farmers straight to bankruptcy," she said.

The government has estimated it will have to pay farmers around 500 million kroner (52 million euros, $54 million) in compensation for either the dismantling or reconversion of their businesses.

According to Norges Pelsdyralslag, the country's fur farming industry employs around 500 people and has annual sales of 300 million kroner.

Norway accounts for around one percent of global mink fur production and between two and three percent of fox fur production.

Explore further

Norway plans to slash subsidies to fur farms

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Norway to ban fur farms by 2025 (2019, April 10) retrieved 10 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-norway-fur-farms.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Does the angle of the magnetic field affect sunlight?

Apr 04, 2019

Surface Rayleigh waves generation

Mar 24, 2019

Genesis of the Recent Bomb Cyclone

Mar 20, 2019

Solar proton events - effects

Mar 17, 2019

Atmospheric pressure -- Record low in Kansas?

Mar 17, 2019

Historic temperature data in New York/Greenwich on small and large time scales

Mar 11, 2019

More from Earth

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration