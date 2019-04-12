April 12, 2019

NOAA: Bryde's whales in Gulf of Mexico are endangered

by Janet Mcconnaughey

Federal scientists say a tiny group of Bryde's whales in the Gulf of Mexico is endangered, with threats including oil and gas exploration and development.

"They're the only year-round baleen whales that make their home in Gulf of Mexico, and (they) have a unique and very important role in the ecosystem," said Laura Engleby, a marine mammal biologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration fisheries' service.

There probably are about 33 of the whales in a deepwater area called the DeSoto Canyon, she said during a teleconference Friday. If there are any in the southern Gulf, she said, there still are probably fewer than 100, including fewer than 50 adults. The DeSoto Canyon is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of the 2005 oil spill site.

"We'll be working to guide recovery efforts ... consider designating and consulting with other ... to be sure activities don't jeopardize their continued existence," Engleby said.

If an area is designated critical habitat, NOAA Fisheries would be consulted about any federal contracts, which include oil and gas leases in federal waters.

Threats include noise from seismic surveys for oil and gas and ship traffic, which interfere with their subsonic communication. Other threats include fishing nets, oil and gas development, pollution, and even being hit by ships—a whale was hit and killed by a ship in 2009.

It arrived in Tampa, Florida, "on the bow of a ship," Engleby said. Since it was lactating, she noted, the calf probably died, too.

Engleby said the Gulf of Mexico whales are genetically so different from other Bryde's that they may be a .

The name is pronounced "BROO-duhs" because they were named after the 19th century Norwegian whaler Johan Bryde.

Whalers' records dating back to the 1700s show they once swam in the central and northern gulf, according to NOAA Fisheries.

"We don't really know much about this species," Engleby said. She said a study funded with money from penalties BP and others paid after the oil spill is using visual surveys, passive acoustic monitoring and tagging to learn more, including their part in the ecosystem.

