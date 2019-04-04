April 4, 2019

Life on Mars?

by De Gruyter

mars
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

According to NASA, scientists are in agreement that there is no life on Mars. However, they continue to assess whether Mars ever had an environment capable of supporting microbial life. Now, researchers from Hungary have discovered embedded organic material in a Martian meteorite found in the late 1970s. The scientists were able to determine the presence of organic matter in mineralised form such as different forms of bacteria within the meteorite, suggesting that life could have existed on the Red Planet.

Officially named ALH-77005, the Martian meteorite was found in the Allan Hills on Antarctica during the mission of the Japanese National Institute of Polar Research between 1977 and 1978. The new study "Mineralized biosignatures in ALH-77005 Shergottite—Clues to Martian Life?" published in De Gruyter's journal Open Astronomy, by authors Ildiko Gyollai, Márta Polgári and Szaniszló Bérczi proposes the presence of active bacteria on Mars. Their research also suggests that there may have been life on other planets.

"Our work is important to a broad audience because it integrates planetary, earth, biological, chemical, and environmental sciences and will be of interest to many researchers in those fields," explains lead author Ildiko Gyollai from HAS Research Centre for Astronomy and Earth Sciences in Budapest. "The research will also be of interest to planetologists, experts of meteorite and astrobiology as well as researchers of the origin of life, and to the general public since it offers an example of a novel aspect of microbial mediation in stone meteorites," Gyollai concludes.

This new research could change the examination of meteorites in the future. In light of their discovery, the authors posit that solar system materials should be studied to establish whether there is evidence of microbial forms within space rocks—and an indication that there was once life on Mars.

Explore further

Bringing Martian rocks back to Earth crucial for science, say researchers
More information: Ildikó Gyollai et al, Mineralized biosignatures in ALH-77005 Shergottite - Clues to Martian Life?, Open Astronomy (2019). DOI: 10.1515/astro-2019-0002
Provided by De Gruyter
Citation: Life on Mars? (2019, April 4) retrieved 4 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-life-mars.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question Regarding Linear Orders

19 minutes ago

Hello guys nice to meet you 👋

20 minutes ago

Do Prime Numbers Follow a Pattern?

23 minutes ago

MATLAB logical functions and selection structures

30 minutes ago

Nuclear binding FORCE or ENERGY?

30 minutes ago

How to use Lenz' law

32 minutes ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments

Mark Thomas
15 minutes ago
According to NASA, scientists are in agreement that there is no life on Mars.


Nobody has reached any definitive conclusions like this yet and won't until Mars is thoroughly explored with the right equipment. While there appears to be no life on the surface, bacterial life deep under the surface with access to liquid water is a completely different story. My personal guess is that it is more likely that subsurface bacteria exist on Mars than not.

This article probably should have mentioned that this is not the first time hints of life were found in a Martian meteorite. Remember Allan Hills 84001?

https://en.wikipe...ls_84001
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration