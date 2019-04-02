April 2, 2019

Germany reports first greenhouse emissions fall in five years

Europe's biggest economy cut greenhouse gases by 4.2 percent in 2018, the first significant reduction in five years, according t
Europe's biggest economy cut greenhouse gases by 4.2 percent in 2018, the first significant reduction in five years, according to German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze

Germany said Tuesday it had reduced emissions of greenhouse gases signficantly for the first time in five years in 2018, although it has already abandoned self-imposed targets for the end of this decade.

Europe's largest economy—which is haltingly transitioning away from coal and nuclear to cleaner forms—lowered output of the gases by 4.2 percent year-on-year, environment minister Svenja Schulze said in a report.

A helping hand came from the unusually mild weather, which reduced the need for heating.

But Germany also "drew more energy from wind and the sun and less from coal, oil and gas," Schulze said.

It also achieved a slight reduction in emissions from transport.

In total, Germany pumped 868.7 million tonnes of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, some 30.6 percent below levels in 1990 —the year taken as a benchmark for its climate targets.

Last year, Chancellor Angela Merkel's fourth government officially gave up on the goal of slashing output by 40 percent by 2020.

Experts had long highlighted the goal as unachievable.

But Berlin still aims to cut by 55 percent by 2030 compared with 40 years before, with a long-term goal of zero net output by 2050.

"In the course of this year," minister Schulze aims to pass a far-reaching climate law with a "detailed road map" for , taking into account a planned exit from coal power by 2038.

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Germany reports first greenhouse emissions fall in five years (2019, April 2) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-germany-greenhouse-emissions-fall-years.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Germany will fail 2020 climate goals, now eyes 2030 target
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)