April 18, 2019

Bee-wildering! Hives of Notre-Dame in miraculous survival

It has become increasingly customary in the French capital for bee hives to be introduced at seemingly unlikely locations, inclu
It has become increasingly customary in the French capital for bee hives to be introduced at seemingly unlikely locations, including also at the Paris Opera

Some 200,000 bees inhabiting hives in Notre-Dame cathedral survived the inferno that engulfed the heritage landmark in a miraculous escape, their beekeeper said Thursday.

"The are alive. Until this morning, I had had no news," said beekeeper Nicolas Geant who looks after the hives which are kept on top of a sacristry that adjoins the cathedral.

"At first I thought that the three hives had burned but I had no information" after Monday's fire, Geant told AFP.

"Then I saw from that this was not the case and then the cathedral spokesman told me that they were going in and out of the hives."

Geant said he had been taken aback by calls of support from all corners of the world.

He said that this kind of bee does not abandon its , instead gorging on honey and not abandoning the queen bee.

Each hive at Notre-Dame on average produces some 25 kilogrammes of honey each year which is sold to Notre-Dame staff.

It has become increasingly customary in the French capital for to be introduced at seemingly unlikely locations, including also at the Paris Opera.

Explore further

YouTube accidentally links Notre-Dame fire to 9/11 attacks

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Bee-wildering! Hives of Notre-Dame in miraculous survival (2019, April 18) retrieved 18 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-bee-wildering-hives-notre-dame-miraculous-survival.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
23 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you have higher chances of having cancer if you get injured more?

3 hours ago

Facts and latest research about stress when it comes to jobs/work

3 hours ago

The at-home DNA test craze is putting us all at risk

4 hours ago

New Mini-MRI in the Works

22 hours ago

CRISPR against cancer in human trial

Apr 16, 2019

Are standing bikes a healthy option for everyone?

Apr 16, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration