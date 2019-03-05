EU Court says public must have access to weed killer studies

An EU high court says that the European Food Safety Authority should not have refused the public access to studies on the possible harmful effect of the weed killer glyphosate on humans—documents that were used in a decision on the use of pesticides.

Green party EU legislators challenged what they saw as a lack of transparency.

The Luxembourg-based General Court of the European Union said Thursday that "the public must have access not only to information on emissions as such, but also to information concerning the medium- to long-term consequences of those emissions."

The ruling can still be appealed but only on points of law.

