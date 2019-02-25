Sibling rivalries lead to friendly finches

February 27, 2019, Macquarie University
Sibling rivalries lead to friendly finches
Credit: Simon Griffith

A new study has revealed that growing up with lots of siblings – and fighting over food – makes zebra finches more sociable in later life. In contrast, finches with fewer siblings become pickier about who they hang out with, and are less outgoing.

The study, published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, looked at in the wild near Broken Hill in New South Wales and found that their early in life was a key factor determining how gregarious the birds became.

The researchers attribute this difference to the amount of stress the juvenile birds experienced competing for food with their siblings.

Zebra finches tend to form lifelong breeding pairs and co-parent their offspring, sharing the foraging duties. This means the family unit has a strong impact on the birds' upbringing.

Being friendlier and less choosy about social groups can lead to improved for the finches and their offspring, by escaping the family and becoming independent quickly.

Finches from big families were happy to switch between different and forage with many others, and became better-connected in the social network.

Professor Simon Griffith from Macquarie University's Department of Biological Sciences said the findings suggest that an individual's sociability is set early in life.

"This study explains why there is variation in how social these birds are. Sociability is an important aspect of an individual's personality and can shape its ability to gain resources and mates throughout its life," said Professor Griffith.

"While we can't yet explain why stress in early life leads to more sociability, this study builds on the evidence that early developmental conditions determine social behaviour and social structures."

Explore further: Imperceptible movements guide juvenile zebra finch song development

More information: Hanja B. Brandl et al. Early-life social environment predicts social network position in wild zebra finches, Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2019). DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2018.2579

Related Stories

Traffic noise may make birds age faster

August 27, 2018

Traffic noise may be associated with an increased rate of telomere loss in Zebra finches that have left the nest, according to a study published in Frontiers in Zoology. Telomeres are caps on the ends of chromosomes that ...

Even non-migratory birds use a magnetic compass

May 18, 2017

Not only migratory birds use a built-in magnetic compass to navigate correctly. A new study from Lund University in Sweden shows that non-migratory birds also are able to use a built-in compass to orient themselves using ...

Recommended for you

Directed evolution builds nanoparticles

February 27, 2019

The 2018 Nobel Prize in Chemistry went to three scientists who developed the method that forever changed protein engineering: directed evolution. Mimicking natural evolution, directed evolution guides the synthesis of proteins ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.