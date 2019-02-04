Monsanto versus farmer battle goes into 4th judicial round

February 6, 2019
Cereal farmer Paul Francois says he is determined to see through his long judicial battle with US biotech giant Monsanto, from w
Cereal farmer Paul Francois says he is determined to see through his long judicial battle with US biotech giant Monsanto, from whom he is demanding 'more than a million euros' in damages

A 12-year-old judicial battle pitting a cereal farmer against Monsanto, the biotech giant, goes to a fourth round Wednesday before the French courts.

Farmer Paul Francois won his initial case in 2012, and its by Monsanto in 2015, after suing the US firm for poisoning him through inhalation of its Lasso weedkiller.

Lasso, which contains high levels of highly toxic monochlorobenzene, has since been banned in France. It was taken off the Canadian market in 1985, and pulled from the Belgian and British markets in 1992.

Now, after a technical review by the final of appeal, the case gets bounced back to appeal level after a ruling by the higher court that the case should be decided not so much on whether Monsanto provided adequate information about its product, but on whether its chemicals were dangerous, according to Francois Lafforgue, one of the 's lawyers.

"I am as determined as ever," said Francois on the eve of the trial, adding that the recent death of his wife had only added to his motivation to see the case through.

Francois became ill and suffered neurological damage in April 2004 after inhaling Lasso vapours left in a vat.

The farmer, who has found it financially challenging to fund his battle, accused Monsanto of "denigrating arguments put forward by scientists working on my behalf", without "attempting to scientifically prove that the opposite is true".

Monsanto was bought in 2018 by the German chemical giant Bayer which said in a statement that its subsidiary's products were safe providing they were used in line with instructions.

Francois is demanding "more than a million euros" by way of damages from the US firm.

Monsanto is also being sued in a number of countries in connection with its popular weedkiller Round Up which the World Health Organisation has labelled carcinogenic.

Explore further: French court upholds poisoning case against Monsanto

Related Stories

French court upholds poisoning case against Monsanto

September 10, 2015

A French court on Thursday upheld a ruling in which US biotech giant Monsanto was found guilty of poisoning a farmer who says he suffered neurological damage after inhaling a weedkiller made by the company.

Bayer presses on with Monsanto integration as stock suffers

August 16, 2018

German chemicals and pharmaceuticals giant Bayer said Thursday it would finally begin integrating US seeds and pesticides maker Monsanto into its business, after meeting competition authorities' final conditions for the merger.

Monsanto appeals Roundup cancer verdict

November 21, 2018

Monsanto on Tuesday said it was asking a US appeals court to toss out a damning verdict in a landmark Roundup weed-killer cancer trial and grant it another hearing.

Bayer shares plunge after Monsanto cancer ruling

August 13, 2018

Shares in German chemicals and pharmaceuticals giant Bayer tumbled more than 10 percent as markets opened Monday, as investors reacted to a shock US ruling against freshly-acquired Monsanto.

Recommended for you

No fooling crafty crows on best plants for tool-making

February 6, 2019

Like master artisans selecting the finest raw materials for their showpiece designs, New Caledonian crows identify the best plants for fashioning hunting hooks from among myriad shrubs in the forest undergrowth, researchers ...

Rattlesnake venom: Mild, medium and wicked hot

February 5, 2019

In a surprising evolutionary twist, a new study suggests that while one rattlesnake may routinely feast on lizard meat, its seemingly identical neighbor snake might strike and strike and never kill its would-be reptilian ...

Highly collimated jet spotted from the Red Square Nebula

February 5, 2019

Astronomers have detected a highly collimated, bipolar jet from the so-called Red Square Nebula (RSN) surrounding the B[e]-type star MWC 922. The newly discovered jet could reveal more insights into the nature of the RSN ...

Beyond Mars, the mini MarCO spacecraft fall silent

February 5, 2019

Before the pair of briefcase-sized spacecraft known collectively as MarCO launched last year, their success was measured by survival: If they were able to operate in deep space at all, they would be pushing the limits of ...

Scientists find new and smaller CRISPR gene editor: CasX

February 5, 2019

In a mere seven years, Cas9 has shown itself to be a formidable gene editor, employed in humans, plants, animals and bacteria to quickly and accurately cut and splice DNA, transforming biology and opening new avenues for ...

Scientists study organization of life on a planetary scale

February 5, 2019

When we think of life on Earth, we might think of individual examples ranging from animals to bacteria. When astrobiologists study life, however, they have to consider not only individual organisms, but also ecosystems, and ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.