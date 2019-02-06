Harmonisation of forest information takes a step forward in Europe: Shared practices adopted in over 20 countries

February 14, 2019, Natural Resources Institute Finland
pine forest
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

National Forest Inventories (NFIs) provide statistically sound data, for example, to support evidence-based policy making. DIABOLO, a European Union Horizon 2020 project, has now provided new solutions to support policy making related to climate, environment, land-use and the bioeconomy. Over 20 countries have taken into use mathematical models that have been developed in this project that has brought together 33 scientific institutions in 25 countries.

Forest inventory data varies a great deal among European countries. When the data is harmonised, the data becomes comparable and summable. By developing and further enhancing mathematical models describing and their development the DIABOLO project has responded to European, regional and national challenges while addressing global Sustainable Development Goals. When exploited by the NFIs the results from the DIABOLO project can support the development of a sustainable and circular bioeconomy.

Forest inventory experts and scientists, data providers, national and regional policy makers and forest managers from over 30 countries gathered at the DIABOLO Final Conference in the Koli National Park, Finland, on 12–14 February. Presentations focus on future possibilities to exploit the results and tools developed in the project.

Among the speakers of the final conference were Antti Asikainen, Executive Vice President Research of Natural Resources Institute Finland (Luke), and Peter Mayer, Director General of Austrian Forest Research Institute. International organisations involved in forest statistics and forest outlooks are represented by Roman Michalak from the UNECE, Anssi Pekkarinen from the FAO, and Katarzyna Bialan from the European Environment Agency (EEA).

The conference is organised back-to-back with the following events: National Forest Inventories towards 2020 in the context of DIABOLO and the UNECE Forest Sector Outlook Day.

As coordinator of DIABOLO, Prof. Dr. Tuula Packalen from the Natural Resources Institute Finland, Luke, explains: "We have provided solutions for sustainable, resilient and climate-smart forestry. For example, bioeconomy investments across Europe rely on the availability of natural resources. At the same time, ecological sustainability of the environment must not be compromised. DIABOLO solutions help understand the trade-offs between different forms of land-use and forest services and products."

Explore further: Using big data to help manage global natural assets

Related Stories

Addressing root causes of forest fires

July 31, 2017

In a new video, the European Forest Institute (EFI) looks at the key factors of increased forest fire risk in the Mediterranean region and advocates for a new vision based on shifting the focus from reactive fire suppression ...

Digital tools for maintaining forest diversity

August 14, 2017

In order to maintain forests' diversity while their resources are put to maximum use, forest owners and planners need to make informed decisions and weigh all possible options. Luke's digital planning tools make this task ...

Tackling wildfires in Mediterranean forests

October 27, 2017

Catastrophic forest fires claimed lives this summer across the world, from California to Portugal and Spain. The Mediterranean basin is a global wildfire hotspot and the threat of wildfires to forests and society is expected ...

Recommended for you

Giant flare detected on an L dwarf

February 14, 2019

European astronomers have spotted a giant white-light flare on the ultracool L dwarf designated ULAS J224940.13-011236.9. The newly detected flare is one of the largest flares ever observed from an ultracool dwarf. The discovery ...

Long term study shows sources of black carbon in the Arctic

February 14, 2019

An international team of researchers has conducted the most thorough study yet of the sources of black carbon in the Arctic. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes their findings and ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.