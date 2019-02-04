Critically endangered grey nurse shark mapped for the first time in landmark study

February 5, 2019, Macquarie University
nurse shark
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A study mapping the eastern Australian grey nurse shark population has found it has declined rapidly over the last few decades, with only 400 breeding sharks left, too few to maintain a healthy population.

The findings reveal that additional protection measures are needed to halt further declines of the critically endangered shark.

The number of breeding individuals remaining is not enough to maintain genetic health and reduces the ability of the population to survive future environmental changes.

Diving with grey nurse sharks is a popular attraction at locations along the east coast of Australia, but the declining population puts the industry's future in doubt.

The grey nurse shark suffered major declines from overfishing in the 60s and 70s because they were considered dangerous and are easy to kill, being relatively slow-moving and aggregating in regular areas. This resulted in controversial closures of fishing areas.

Despite designated protection areas, the study found that grey nurse sharks tend to disperse out of these areas and get caught as by-catch or sometimes killed by entanglement in the shark meshing program, as they travel between the safe zones.

Lead author of the study, Associate Professor Adam Stow from the Department of Biological Sciences, said future conservation efforts need to mitigate threats outside of protected areas and consider the impact of recreational diving, fishing and the use of shark nets.

"Accidental capture of grey nurse sharks occurs outside the existing protected areas, and in addition to direct mortalities from capture and stress, many sharks are found tangled in fishing gear which can cause delayed fatality from punctured organs," said Associate Professor Stow.

"This is the first estimate of the effective population size, or the number of breeders in the population, and reveals an alarmingly low number of sharks left.

"Sharks are and play an important role in the , meaning if they are removed, it can create 'cascade effects' resulting in imbalance and loss of other species."

Explore further: The presence of people is slowing shark recovery on the Great Barrier Reef

Related Stories

Fifty years of decline in Queensland's coastal sharks

December 13, 2018

Queensland's coastal shark numbers are continuing a 50-year decline, in sharp contradiction of suggestions of 'exploding' shark populations, according to an analysis of Queensland Shark Control Program data.

Australia hatches first IVF shark

March 12, 2014

Australia has successfully hatched its first shark born via artificial insemination with hopes that the development can ultimately be used to help breed threatened species, an aquarium said Wednesday.

Sharks more abundant on healthy coral reefs

September 10, 2014

Sharks in no-fishing zones in the Great Barrier Reef (GBR) Marine Park are more abundant when the coral is healthy, according to a study published September 10, 2014 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Mario Espinoza from ...

Recommended for you

Beyond Mars, the mini MarCO spacecraft fall silent

February 5, 2019

Before the pair of briefcase-sized spacecraft known collectively as MarCO launched last year, their success was measured by survival: If they were able to operate in deep space at all, they would be pushing the limits of ...

Scientists study organization of life on a planetary scale

February 5, 2019

When we think of life on Earth, we might think of individual examples ranging from animals to bacteria. When astrobiologists study life, however, they have to consider not only individual organisms, but also ecosystems, and ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.