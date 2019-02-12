Beloved rhinoceros dies at age 49 in North Carolina zoo

February 16, 2019
Beloved rhinoceros dies at age 49 in North Carolina zoo
This undated photo provided by North Carolina Zoo shows a southern white rhinoceros named Stanley at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, N.C. The zoo announced Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, that the beloved rhinoceros Stanley died at age 49. Stan was born in South Africa in 1970 and had lived at a zoo in Asheboro since 1987. (Alexis Rowe/North Carolina Zoo)

The North Carolina Zoo says that a beloved rhinoceros named Stanley has died.

The zoo said in a news release that the 49-year-old southern white died Friday after suffering neurological symptoms and a suspected stroke in recent weeks. A sudden decline in his health this week prompted zookeepers' decision to humanely euthanize him.

Stan was born in South Africa in 1970 and had lived at a zoo in Asheboro since 1987.

Stacey Weatherly was Stan's lead zookeeper. She says her favorite memories include summer campers interacting with Stan and petting him.

Explore further: NASA sees the end of Tropical Cyclone Stan over Western Australia

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Archaeologists discover Incan tomb in Peru

February 16, 2019

Peruvian archaeologists discovered an Incan tomb in the north of the country where an elite member of the pre-Columbian empire was buried, one of the investigators announced Friday.

Where is the universe hiding its missing mass?

February 15, 2019

Astronomers have spent decades looking for something that sounds like it would be hard to miss: about a third of the "normal" matter in the Universe. New results from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory may have helped them ...

What rising seas mean for local economies

February 15, 2019

Impacts from climate change are not always easy to see. But for many local businesses in coastal communities across the United States, the evidence is right outside their doors—or in their parking lots.

The friendly extortioner takes it all

February 15, 2019

Cooperating with other people makes many things easier. However, competition is also a characteristic aspect of our society. In their struggle for contracts and positions, people have to be more successful than their competitors ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.