Chinese rover finds lunar nights 'colder than expected'

January 31, 2019 by Roland Jackson
Chinese rover finds lunar nights 'colder than expected'
The freezing night-time temperatures were recorded by the Chinese Chang'e-4 probe after it became active on Wednesday China National Space Administration (CNSA) via CNS/AFP/File

China's lunar lander has woken from a freezing fortnight-long hibernation to find night-time temperatures on the moon's dark side are colder than previously thought, the national space agency said Thursday.

The Chang'e-4 probe—named after a Chinese moon goddess—made the first ever soft landing on the on January 3, a major step in China's ambitions to become a space superpower.

Temperatures on the moon's surface plummeted to minus 190 degrees celsius (-310 degrees Fahrenheit) during the probe's first lunar night, which "was colder than scientists expected," the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said.

The night-time temperatures were recorded by the Chinese probe after it became active on Wednesday, following a slumber that lasted for about two earth weeks.

They were lower than those recorded by previous US missions to the near side of the moon, Zhang He, executive director of the Chang'e-4 mission, told Xinhua news agency.

"That's probably due to the difference in lunar soil composition between the two sides of the moon," he said.

A rover released from the probe—dubbed Yutu-2 (Jade Rabbit) after the moon goddess's pet—also resumed operations "as planned" on January 29 and will perform experiments in the Von Karman Crater, CNSA said in a statement.

Chang'e-4 is equipped with instruments developed by scientists from Sweden, Germany and China.

It is tasked with studying the lunar environment, and the interaction between solar wind and the moon's surface.

The probe will now continue with it's experiments, CNSA said.

Scientific instruments on board China's previous Chang'e-3 mission, sent in late 2013, have withstood over 60 lunar nights and are still in operation, Xinhua said.

Explore further: China moon rover 'Jade Rabbit' wakes from 'nap'

Related Stories

Cottoning on: Chinese seed sprouts on moon

January 15, 2019

A small green shoot is growing on the moon in an out-of-this-world first after a cotton seed germinated on board a Chinese lunar lander, scientists said Tuesday.

China envisions moon base after far-side success

January 14, 2019

China will seek to establish an international lunar base one day, possibly using 3D printing technology to build facilities, the Chinese space agency said Monday, weeks after landing a rover on the moon's far side.

Recommended for you

Study finds billion-year superocean cycles in Earth's history

January 31, 2019

Curtin researchers believe that ancient supercontinents formed and then fell apart through alternating cycles spanning hundreds of millions of years that involved superoceans being swallowed and the restructuring of the Earth's ...

To observe photoswitches, stick on a platinum atom

January 31, 2019

Advances with photoswitches could lead to a smartphone that's soft and flexible and shaped like a hand so you can wear it as a glove, for example. Or a paper-thin computer screen that you can roll up like a window shade when ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.