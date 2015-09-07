Why are people religious? A cognitive perspective

The quick and easy answer to why people are religious is that God – in whichever form you believe he/she/they take(s) – is real and people believe because they communicate with it and perceive evidence of its involvement in the world. Only 16% of people worldwide are not religious, but this still equates to approximately 1.2 billion individuals who find it difficult to reconcile the ideas of religion with what they know about the world.
Why people believe is a question that has plagued great thinkers for many centuries. Karl Marx, for example, called religion the "opium of the people". Sigmund Freud felt that god was an illusion and worshippers were reverting to the childhood needs of security and forgiveness.
A more recent psychological explanation is the idea that our evolution has created a "god-shaped hole" or has given us a metaphorical "god engine" which can drive us to believe in a deity. Essentially this hypothesis is that religion is a by-product of a number of cognitive and social adaptations which have been extremely important in human development.
Adapted for faith
We are social creatures who interact and communicate with each other in a co-operative and supportive way. In doing so we inevitably have stronger attachments to some individuals more than others. British psychologist John Bowlby demonstrated this influence of attachments on children's emotional and social development, and showed how these can suffer when they are threatened through separation or abuse. We continue to rely on these attachments in later life, when falling in love and making friends, and can even form strong attachments to non-human animals and inanimate objects. It is easy to see that these strong attachments could transfer to religious deities and their messengers.
Our relationships depend on being able to predict how others will behave across situations and time. But the things that we form attachments to don't necessarily need to be in front of us to predict their actions. We can imagine what they would do or say. This ability – known as cognitive decoupling – originates in childhood through pretend play. It is a small leap from being able to imagine the mind of someone we know to imagining an omnipotent, omniscient, human-like mind – especially if we have religious texts which tell of their past actions.
Another key adaptation that may help religious belief derives from our ability to to anthropomorphise objects. Have you ever seen the outline of a person only to realise that it is actually a coat hung on the door? This capacity to attribute human forms and behaviours to non-human things shows we also readily endow non-human entities, such as gods, with the same qualities that we possess and, as such, make it easier to connect with them.
Behavioural benefits
In addition to these psychological aspects, the ritual behaviour seen in collective worship makes us enjoy and want to repeat the experience. Dancing, singing and achieving trance-like states were prominent in many ancestral societies and are still exhibited by some today – including the Sentinelese people, and Australian aborigines. As well as being acts of social unity, even more formal rituals also alter brain chemistry. They increase levels of serotonin, dopamine, and oxytocin in the brain – chemicals that make us feel good, want to do things again and provide a closeness to others.
These cognitive adaptations are facilitated by educational and household norms which don't tend to dispute religious ideas. While we are encouraged to challenge other ideas presented to us early in childhood that may not have a strong evidence base – such as Father Christmas or the Tooth Fairy – this is not the case with religion. These challenges are often discouraged in religious teachings and sometimes regarded as sinful.
Regardless of your point of view, the impact of religion and religious thinking on human functioning and evolution is a captivating intellectual debate that shows no sign of ending. Of course, one might argue that god creates everything outlined above but then this leads us onto another, bigger question: what is the evidence for god?
rderkis
Nik_2213
Kids are not taught to question too hard lest they become troublesome...
/
Accidentally falsifying a major tenet of my Faith School got me hastily out-placed at seven (7). A little logic truly is a dangerous thing...
MR166
MR166
julianpenrod
Humans, likely through at least qualities like life and mind and soul, that inanimate sensors can be said to lack, can, it seems perceive things those sensors cannot.
It should be mentioned the glaring fact that religion is one thing, accepting the presence of God is another! You don't need religion to accept the presence of God.
And it should be noted that, in terms of accepting the presence of God, it may be the nature of the individual who refuses to believe, arrested development, narcissistic, sociopathic, that causes it! Note that that aspect is never, ever researched!
BobSage
TheGhostofOtto1923
Life during the pleistocene was severe. As a rule, people didnt live much beyond their mid-20s. Women usually died in childbirth and men succumbed to accident and violence. The majority of children were lost to predation, malnutrition, and disease.
But even surviving males of a tribe became crippled and sickly, and could no longer hunt or make tools and weapons, nor could they travel very far. And they couldnt compete with the younger men for repro rights.
Passing along accrued knowledge verbally from gen to gen was a trait that benefitted tribal fitness. Tales of fallen heros were passed on around the campfire by the old men in return for scraps of food. Some old coot found that he could convince others that he could actually talk to these dead supermen and ask them for favors.
Religion evolved from there.
TheGhostofOtto1923
The truth is, religions are all identical in what they promise (immortality, wishes granted, absolution, retribution) and what they expect in return for those promises. The religions that have survived to the present have all settled on pretty much the same formula: subjugate women to making as many babies as possible; let god worry about providing for them; and when he inevitably cant, they have permission to take what they need from the heathens and infidels and goyim around them.
And they have to believe that their god is the only source of goodness and truth. So the heathens and infidels and goyim around them who have what they need, arent worthy to possess it.
rhugh1066
TheGhostofOtto1923
""We apologize for all the wrongs the church committed. We apologize on behalf of all Christians for all forms of wrongs we committed. We regret that church members violated [their] oath of allegiance to God's commandments," said the statement by the Conference of Catholic Bishops, which was read out in parishes across the country.
"The statement acknowledged that church members planned, aided and carried out the genocide, in which more than 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed by Hutu extremists."
-and all the rest. If godders gave a shit about anybody besides themselves and their fellow believers, it would be their business too.
rrwillsj
The First Amendment prohibits the Governments of these United States, from establishing a State-ordained religion.
When you theosophists babble of your holy mission to force everyone to kowtow to your opinions as officially mandated dictates?
It's that pesky First Amendment that protects the rest of us from your taliban inspired zeal.
To paraphrase Dr. Madalyn Murray O'Hair "Rescinding the requirement of children having to recite an official prayer in school. Never protected a single atheist child from vicious reprisals for failing to comply.
Those who benefited from the ruling banning official prayers were the children of Jehova's Witnesses & other small sectarian groups. Who had been suffering persecution for refusing to disavow their own religious beliefs."
mr666 expresses his bigotry & intolerance as he/she/it demands a license to inflict primitive superstitions on everyone who asserts free will.
TheGhostofOtto1923
"Kiryas Joel has by far the youngest median age population of any municipality in the United States,[2] and the youngest, at 13.2 years old, of any population center...
"According to 2008 census figures, the village has the highest poverty rate in the nation. More than two-thirds of residents live below the federal poverty line and 40% receive food stamps."
"There are three religious tenets that drive our growth: our women don't use birth control, they get married young and after they get married, they stay in Kiryas Joel and start a family. Our growth comes simply from the fact that our families have a lot of babies, and we need to build homes to respond to the needs of our community." — Gedalye Szegedin, village administrator
"Fraud charges... illegally obtained public benefits in the county at more than $1 million... two corporations charged in the sweep are owned by residents of the Village of Kiryas Joel"
TheGhostofOtto1923
"When Boko Haram first formed, their actions were nonviolent. Their main goal was to "purify Islam in northern Nigeria."
"Boko Haram has killed tens of thousands and displaced 2.3 million from their homes[22] and was ranked as the world's deadliest terror group"
"The name "Boko Haram" is usually translated as "Western education is forbidden""
-A common theme...
"10 I said to you, 'I am the Lord your God; do not worship the gods of the Amorites, in whose land you live.' But you have not listened to me."
"15 "Pardon me, my lord," Gideon replied, "but how can I save Israel? My clan is the weakest in Manasseh, and I am the least in my family."
16 The Lord answered, "I will be with you, and you will strike down all the Midianites, leaving none alive." judg6
-All religions are identical in their promises, their expectations, and their potential. All religionists are peaceful when times are good.