New data dashboards launched to inform policymaking on modern slavery and child labor

December 3, 2018, United Nations University

Marking the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery, new interactive data dashboards have been launched that visualise trends in forced labour, modern slavery, human trafficking, and child labour. For the first time, country-level data visualisations and details on governments' efforts to address these abuses have been brought together in order to inform evidence-based policymaking.

Delta 8.7, a global resource portal on these forms of human rights abuse, has released the first tranche of data dashboards with the ultimate aim of global coverage. In addition to this new feature, Delta 8.7 includes a forum for experts to discuss their research and a range of learning resources.

Dr. Kelly Gleason, Delta 8.7's Data Science Lead, explains: "Delta 8.7 brings together the most actionable data and analysis on these issues in one place. To be actionable, data must be organised and visualised in a way that is meaningful and ultimately usable in decision-making and problem solving. The provided on our dashboards will empower users to more effectively use and evaluate evidence."

"This is the first time that data and evidence on forced labour, , human trafficking, and child labour has been brought together in this way. These innovative dashboards will help policy actors in countries around the world figure out what efforts are working to eradicate these crimes", notes Dr. James Cockayne, Director of the United Nations University Centre for Policy Research.

Launched on the sidelines of the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Delta 8.7 is a project of the UNU Centre for Policy Research. It is a contribution to Alliance 8.7, the international partnership working to achieve Target 8.7 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, in which 193 countries committed to take immediate and effective measures to eradicate forced , modern slavery, human trafficking, and .

