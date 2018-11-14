NASA accepts delivery of European powerhouse for moonship

November 16, 2018 by Marcia Dunn

NASA has accepted delivery of a key European part needed to power the world's next-generation moonship.

U.S. and European leaders gathered at Florida's Kennedy Space Center on Friday to mark the occasion.

The newly arrived powerhouse, or , will propel NASA's Orion capsule to the moon during a test flight without passengers planned for 2020. A mega rocket under development by NASA will launch everything.

Orion and the attached service module are meant to fly near the moon, but not land. Future missions will carry astronauts, with the goal of building an outpost just beyond the moon that could enable lunar landings and Mars expeditions.

European Space Agency chief Jan Worner says we're not going back, we're going forward to the moon since it's a brand new way.

Explore further: Goodbye Europe, hello Moon: European Module ships soon

Related Stories

Goodbye Europe, hello Moon: European Module ships soon

October 31, 2018

The European Service Module that will power and propel the Orion spacecraft on its first mission around the moon will ship early next week from Bremen to the United States. It will take off in an Antonov An-124 aircraft in ...

Orion's first Service Module integration complete

September 19, 2018

Last week at the Airbus integration hall in Bremen, Germany, technicians installed the last radiator on the European Service Module for NASA's Orion spacecraft marking the module's finished integration.

Recommended for you

Electric blue thrusters propelling BepiColombo to Mercury

November 16, 2018

In mid-December, twin discs will begin glowing blue on the underside of a minibus-sized spacecraft in deep space. At that moment Europe and Japan's BepiColombo mission will have just come a crucial step closer to Mercury.

Astronomers find possible elusive star behind supernova

November 15, 2018

Astronomers may have finally uncovered the long-sought progenitor to a specific type of exploding star by sifting through NASA Hubble Space Telescope archival data and conducting follow-up observations using W. M. Keck Observatory ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.