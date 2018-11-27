S. Korea conducts successful rocket engine test

November 28, 2018
S. Korea conducts successful rocket engine test
A single stage rocket takes off from its launch pad at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Yonhap News Agency, citing South Korean officials, reported that South Korea successfully tested its locally developed rocket engine on Wednesday. (Korea Pool/Yonhap via AP)

South Korea has launched a single-stage rocket to test a locally made engine as part of efforts to place a satellite into orbit.

The Science Ministry says it has confirmed its engine test was successful after the rocket landed off the southern coast on Wednesday.

It says South Korea aims to develop a domestically built space launch vehicle by 2021.

In 2013, South Korea succeeded in thrusting a satellite into orbit aboard a rocket blasted from its soil for the first time, but parts of that rocket were built with Russian help.

Rival North Korea put its first satellite into space in late 2012, a launch viewed by Seoul and Washington as a test of Pyongyang's long-range missile technology.

Last year, North Korea conducted three intercontinental ballistic missile tests.

S. Korea conducts successful rocket engine test
In this photo provided by Korea Aerospace Research Institute, a single stage rocket takes off from its launch pad at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Yonhap News Agency, citing South Korean officials, reported that South Korea successfully tested its locally developed rocket engine on Wednesday. (Korea Aerospace Research Institute via AP)
S. Korea conducts successful rocket engine test
In this photo provided by Korea Aerospace Research Institute, a single stage rocket takes off from its launch pad at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Yonhap News Agency, citing South Korean officials, reported that South Korea successfully tested its locally developed rocket engine on Wednesday. (Korea Aerospace Research Institute via AP)
S. Korea conducts successful rocket engine test
In this photo provided by Korea Aerospace Research Institute, a single stage rocket takes off from its launch pad at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Yonhap News Agency, citing South Korean officials, reported that South Korea successfully tested its locally developed rocket engine on Wednesday.(Korea Aerospace Research Institute via AP)

Explore further: South Korean rocket launch set for Jan 30

Related Stories

South Korean rocket launch set for Jan 30

January 24, 2013

South Korea confirmed Thursday that it will make another bid on January 30 to put a satellite in orbit and join an elite club of global space powers that includes China, Japan and India.

S. Korea satellite rocket launch Jan 30-Feb 8

January 16, 2013

South Korea will make another bid at the end of this month to put a satellite in orbit and gain entry to an elite global space club that includes Asian powers China, India and Japan.

S. Korea postpones rocket launch to 2013

December 3, 2012

South Korea has postponed its third bid to put a satellite in orbit until next year, after a technical problem forced the cancellation of last week's scheduled launch, an official said Monday.

Recommended for you

Behind the scenes of recovering NASA's Hubble

November 28, 2018

In the early morning of October 27, the Hubble Space Telescope targeted a field of galaxies not far from the Great Square in the constellation Pegasus. Contained in the field were star-forming galaxies up to 11 billion light-years ...

The quest for galactic relics from the primordial universe

November 28, 2018

A new study reports characteristics of massive, ultracompact galaxies. It was published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics and was carried out by an international team led by Fernando Buitrago of Instituto de Astrofísica ...

Enormous dwarf satellite galaxy of Milky Way discovered

November 27, 2018

Using data from ESA's Gaia spacecraft, astronomers have discovered a new Milky Way satellite in the constellation Antlia. The newly found dwarf galaxy, named Antlia 2, is several times larger when compared to other systems ...

New ultra-luminous X-ray pulsar discovered

November 27, 2018

Using ESA's XMM-Newton and NASA's NuSTAR space telescopes, a team of astronomers from Germany has detected a new ultra-luminous pulsar in the galaxy NGC 300. The finding of this pulsar, which received designation NGC 300 ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.