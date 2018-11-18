Image: Hubble hooks a cosmic jellyfish

November 19, 2018, NASA
Image: Hubble hooks a cosmic jellyfish
Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA; Acknowledgment: Judy Schmidt

At first glance, a bright blue crescent immediately jumps out of this NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image. Is it a bird? A plane? Evidence of extraterrestrial life? No—it's a galaxy.

The shape of this galaxy admittedly appears to be somewhat bizarre, so confusion would be forgiven. This is due to a cosmic phenomenon called . In this image, the gravitational influence of a massive galaxy cluster called SDSS J1110+6459 is causing the surrounding to bend and warp, affecting the passage of any nearby light. A few more signs of lensing (streaks, blobs, curved lines, distorted shapes) can be seen dotted around the image.

Just below the right side of the prominent, blue arc appears a rare and interesting type of galaxy called a jellyfish galaxy, which seems to be dripping bright blue material. These are that lose gas via a process called galactic ram-pressure stripping, where the drag caused by the galaxy moving through space causes gas to be stripped away.

Explore further: Image: Hubble's warped view of the universe

Related Stories

Image: Hubble's warped view of the universe

September 28, 2018

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image contains a veritable mix of different galaxies, some of which belong to the same larger structure: At the middle of the frame sits the galaxy cluster SDSS J1050+0017.

Hubble spots a green cosmic arc

June 4, 2018

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image shows a cluster of hundreds of galaxies located about 7.5 billion light-years from Earth. The brightest galaxy within this cluster, named SDSS J1156+1911, is visible in the lower ...

Image: Hubble spots a lonely blue dwarf

November 14, 2018

This captivating image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope's Wide Field Camera 3 shows a lonely dwarf galaxy 100 million light-years away from Earth. This image depicts the blue compact dwarf galaxy ESO 338-4, which ...

Hubble's dazzling display of galaxies

July 9, 2018

This busy image is a treasure trove of wonders. Bright stars from the Milky Way sparkle in the foreground, the magnificent swirls of several spiral galaxies are visible across the frame, and a glowing assortment of objects ...

'Pandora's Cluster' seen by Spitzer

September 29, 2016

This image of galaxy cluster Abell 2744, also called Pandora's Cluster, was taken by the Spitzer Space Telescope. The gravity of this galaxy cluster is strong enough that it acts as a lens to magnify images of more distant ...

Image: Hubble's treasure chest of galaxies

August 21, 2018

Galaxies abound in this spectacular Hubble image; spiral arms swirl in all colors and orientations, and fuzzy ellipticals can be seen speckled across the frame as softly glowing smudges on the sky. Each visible speck of a ...

Recommended for you

Odd bodies, rapid spins keep cosmic rings close

November 19, 2018

Forget those shepherding moons. Gravity and the odd shapes of asteroid Chariklo and dwarf planet Haumea—small objects deep in our solar system—can be credited for forming and maintaining their own rings, according new ...

Astronomers discover giant relic of disrupted Tadpole galaxy

November 19, 2018

A team of astronomers from Israel, the U.S. and Russia have identified a disrupted galaxy resembling a giant tadpole, complete with an elliptical head and a long, straight tail, about 300 million light years away from Earth. ...

A solar sibling identical to the sun

November 19, 2018

An international team led by Instituto de Astrofísica e Ciências do Espaço (IA) researcher Vardan Adibekyan used a novel method to detect solar siblings. The article was published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.