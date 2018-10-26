Scientists to explore new sites in Puerto Rico, USVI waters

Scientists will explore new sites in deep waters surrounding Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to learn more about coral and fish habitats as part of a 22-day mission led by the U.S. government.

The exploration team aboard the 224-foot Okeanos Explorer will also map and survey geological features up to 3.7 miles (6,000 meters) deep to better understand hazards including earthquakes that have hit the Caribbean region in recent years.

Scientists said Monday that the mission is part of a larger expedition to learn more about the North Atlantic Ocean.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration mission starts on Tuesday and ends Nov. 20. Scientists will use sonar systems and remotely operated vehicles to explore geological features including valleys, trenches and submarine canyons.

