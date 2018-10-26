Scientists to explore new sites in Puerto Rico, USVI waters

October 29, 2018

Scientists will explore new sites in deep waters surrounding Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to learn more about coral and fish habitats as part of a 22-day mission led by the U.S. government.

The exploration team aboard the 224-foot Okeanos Explorer will also map and survey up to 3.7 miles (6,000 meters) deep to better understand hazards including earthquakes that have hit the Caribbean region in recent years.

Scientists said Monday that the mission is part of a larger expedition to learn more about the North Atlantic Ocean.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration mission starts on Tuesday and ends Nov. 20. Scientists will use sonar systems and remotely operated vehicles to explore geological features including valleys, trenches and submarine canyons.

Explore further: Scientists to explore Caribbean faults, volcanoes (Update)

Related Stories

Scientists to explore Caribbean faults, volcanoes (Update)

October 3, 2013

The man whose research team discovered the Titanic shipwreck is now leading a mission to investigate major faults and underwater volcanoes in the northern and eastern Caribbean to collect information that could help manage ...

NOAA to explore depths of Caribbean Sea

April 9, 2015

Beginning April 10, scientists aboard NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer will begin a series of 20 dives to investigate previously unseen depths of the Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean – and the public can follow along online.

Underwater robots help NASA plan future deep-space missions

September 3, 2018

An expedition that will help NASA search for life in deep space launched today – not with a rocket's roar, but with a gentle splash into the deep Pacific Ocean. The project, called the Systematic Underwater Biogeochemical ...

Puerto Rico aims to protect newly discovered reefs

January 14, 2011

(AP) -- As the ocean floor plunges off southwestern Puerto Rico, it reveals coral reefs dotted with bright-blue sea squirts and a multitude of other organisms whose existence has given hope to scientists who strive to save ...

Recommended for you

'Majority rules' when looking for earthquakes, explosions

October 29, 2018

A dormant volcano in Antarctica helped researchers at Sandia National Laboratories improve sensor data readings to better detect earthquakes and explosions and tune out everyday sounds such as traffic and footsteps.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.