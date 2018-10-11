NASA says will use Russia's Soyuz rocket again despite accident

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine on Friday praised the Russian space programme and said he expected a new crew to go to the International Space Station in December despite a rocket failure.
"I fully anticipate that we will fly again on a Soyuz rocket," he told reporters in Moscow, a day after a Soyuz rocket failure forced two crew members to make an emergency landing.
He said he was "confident" a scheduled mission to the ISS would go ahead as planned in December, praising the "wonderful relationship" between the Russian and US space agencies.
