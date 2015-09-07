'Geek Girl' gamers are more likely to study science and technology degrees

October 18, 2018, University of Surrey
gamers
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Girls who play video games are three times more likely to choose physical science, technology, engineering or maths (PSTEM) degrees compared to their non-gaming counterparts, according to new research from the University of Surrey.

The study, funded by the British Academy and published in the journal Computers in Human Behaviour, found that 13-14 year old girls classed as 'heavy gamers' - those playing over nine hours a week—were three times more likely to pursue a PSTEM degree compared to girls who were non-gamers.

It also found that 100 per cent of girls in the study who were already in PSTEM degrees were identified as gamers. However, the same could not be said for boys where a similar amount of gamers existed regardless of degree type, leading to thoughts that boys experience far less pressure to conform to the video stereotype if they were studying a PSTEM degree.

The research was led by Dr. Anesa Hosein, Lecturer in Higher Education and Programme Director of Ph.D. in Higher Education at Surrey, and a Physics graduate with a self-confessed 'Geek Girl' gamer past. Dr. Hosein believes identifying and targeting certain female groups early may be a way to encourage more to study it at degree level and beyond.

Dr. Hosein said: "Despite the pioneering work of people like Jocelyn Bell Burnell and Surrey's own Daphne Jackson, the first female Physics professor, there are still too few female PSTEM role models for young women.

"However, our research shows that those who study PTSEM subjects at degree level are more likely to be gamers, so we need to encourage the girl gamers of today to become the engineering and physics students and pioneers of tomorrow.

"It therefore makes sense, in the short-term, that educators seeking to encourage more take up of PSTEM subjects should target girl gamers, as they already may have a natural interest in these subjects. We need to get better at identifying cues early to recognise which girls may be more interested in taking up PSTEM degrees."

Dr. Hosein recommends that educators use the results from her study to increase girls' participation in PSTEM subjects in a number of ways. 'Geek Girls' who have a pre-disposition towards gaming should be identified early by teachers or parents and encouraged to explore PSTEM degree pathways, for example through attending gaming expert talks. School educators could also start including gaming in PSTEM degrees to increase engagement of girl gamers. It is also important for who do not fit a geek video gaming stereotype to meet and see more alternative PSTEM female role models during their school education.

Explore further: Think again about gender gap in science

More information: Anesa Hosein, Girls' video gaming behaviour and undergraduate degree selection: A secondary data analysis approach, Computers in Human Behavior (2018). DOI: 10.1016/j.chb.2018.10.001

Related Stories

Think again about gender gap in science

February 17, 2015

Scholars from diverse fields have long proposed that interlocking factors such as cognitive abilities, discrimination and interests may cause more women than men to leave the science, technology, engineering and mathematics ...

Study reveals patterns in STEM grades of girls versus boys

September 25, 2018

A new study, led by UNSW Sydney Ph.D. student Rose O'Dea, has explored patterns in academic grades of 1.6 million students, showing that girls and boys perform very similarly in STEM—including at the top of the class.

'Lady Beast' fights for girl gamers in Japan

September 23, 2017

In her online world, she is "Lady Beast", deftly operating her green monster Blanka in dizzying hand-to-hand streetfighting combat on the global professional gaming circuit.

Frequent gamers have brain differences, study finds

November 15, 2011

Fourteen-year-olds who were frequent video gamers had more gray matter in the rewards center of the brain than peers who didn't play video games as much - suggesting that gaming may be correlated to changes in the brain, ...

How much video gaming is too much for kids?

September 27, 2016

(HealthDay)—Playing video games might improve a child's motor skills, reaction time and even academic performance, but new research shows that too much gaming can be linked to social and behavioral problems.

Recommended for you

University choice and achievement partly down to DNA

October 18, 2018

Research from King's College London has shown for the first time that genetics plays a significant role in whether young adults choose to go to university, which university they choose to attend and how well they do.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.