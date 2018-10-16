Brazil recovers ancient human fossil fragments from burnt Rio museum

October 20, 2018
Fragments of the oldest human fossil found within today's Brazilian borders, known as &quot;Luzia&quot; were recovered among the
Fragments of the oldest human fossil found within today's Brazilian borders, known as "Luzia" were recovered among the rubble of Rio de Janeiro's National Museum after a fire destroyed the building

Brazilian officials said Friday they have recovered pieces of a 12,000-year-old fossil of a neolithic woman that was among the prized artifacts in Rio de Janeiro's burnt down National Museum.

"We found almost all of the skull and 80 percent of its fragments have been identified," museum director Alexander Kellner said, adding that fragments of a femur were also uncovered from the ashes.

The fossil, nicknamed "Luzia," was discovered in 1970 in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais by a French-led expedition.

A Manchester University team later did a digital face reconstruction based on the skull, which was used to model a sculpture of the ancient woman.

That sculpture went up in flames on September 2 along with most of the museum's 20 million artifacts. But the original skull fragments, kept in a metal urn in a closet, were found a few days ago.

"They've suffered alterations, damage. But we're very optimistic at the find and all it represents," said Claudia Rodrigues, a professor at the who has been picking through the debris.

The 200-year-old institution was considered the main in Latin America, and was known for its paleontology department and its 26,000 fossils.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Explore further: Burned National Museum in Rio had relics from around world

Related Stories

Burned National Museum in Rio had relics from around world

September 4, 2018

Brazil's National Museum in Rio de Janeiro, which suffered a massive fire late Sunday, boasted the largest archive of historical artifacts and documents in Latin America, some 20 million pieces from around the globe. Museum ...

Researchers hope some objects survived Brazil museum fire

September 5, 2018

Researchers held out hope that a famed skull and other valuable objects might somehow be recovered from the ashes of a massive blaze that tore through Brazil's National Museum after firefighters found bone fragments from ...

Museum: Centuries old Torah not burned in Rio blaze

September 5, 2018

Brazil's National Museum said Wednesday that centuries-old Torah scrolls, considered to be some of Judaism's oldest documents, had been moved before a massive fire ravaged the place and gutted much of the largest collections ...

Rare skull of elephant ancestor unveiled in France

July 12, 2018

A French farmer kept quiet for years after stumbling across the skull of an extinct ancestor of the elephant near the Pyrenees mountains, the Natural History Museum of Toulouse has told AFP.

Museum unveils world's largest T-rex skull

April 7, 2006

The world's largest Tyrannosaurus rex skull, unearthed nearly 40 years ago in eastern Montana, is now on display at the Museum of the Rockies at Montana State University in Bozeman.

Recommended for you

University choice and achievement partly down to DNA

October 18, 2018

Research from King's College London has shown for the first time that genetics plays a significant role in whether young adults choose to go to university, which university they choose to attend and how well they do.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.