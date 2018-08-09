Astrophysicists study the 'profile' of coma in Comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner

October 2, 2018, Far Eastern Federal University
FEFU astrophysicists study the 'profile' of coma in Comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner
Comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner is moving against the background of static stars. A telescope is following the comet, not the stars. That why tracks of the stars in the picture are stretched images. Credit: The frame has taken by Ussuriysk Astrophysical Observatory

Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) scientists, together with astrophysicists from all over the world, are observing as the Comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner approaches the Earth. The favorable weather conditions in September in Primorsky Krai, Russia, made it possible to receive the quality images of the object. The scientists are currently preparing an article for publication.

Observation work was conducted by lead scientist Evgenij Zubko, Ph.D.. The team consists of Alexey Matkin, Ekaterina Chornaya and Anton Kochergin, and Maxim Zheltobryukhov and Gennady Kornienko, researchers at the Ussuriysk Astrophysical Observatory.

The researchers have noted that the study of comets provides an opportunity to obtain new information on microphysical properties of cometary dust. The study of the smallest, submicron- and micron-sized dust particles plays a key role in the whole research process. The results can reveal the history of the formation and development of the solar system.

"The uniqueness of the situation is that the phase angle for our observation of this particular comet was as high as 80 degrees. In other words, we had been looking at the comet in its profile. This angle made it possible to measure very precisely the distance for which the particles were ejected towards the sun; the so-called stand-off distance. Thus, with a very accurate measurement of the coma extension toward the sun, we can calculate with high accuracy the velocity of the dust-particle ejection and the effect of the solar radiation pressure on deceleration of motion. Now, we are analyzing these data," said Evgenij Zubko.

"One of our results is a highly detailed image of the comet, obtained by combining 20 frames taken consecutively. There are also tracks of the stars in the picture—their stretched images. This results from the fact that the comet was moving against the background of static stars, while the telescope was following the , not the stars," explained graduate student Ekaterina Chornaya.

Explore further: The Umov Effect—space dust clouds and the mysteries of the universe

Related Stories

Image: Comet landscape

October 1, 2018

On 30 September 2016, ESA's Rosetta spacecraft came closer than ever to the target it had studied from afar for more than two years, concluding its mission with a controlled impact onto the surface of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko ...

Close-up Hubble images show new details of comet

May 12, 2016

Astronomers using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captured images of Comet 252P/LINEAR just after a close encounter with Earth on March 21. The close proximity to the comet offered scientists new insights on the body's nucleus.

Dust and gas from Comet 9P/Tempel 1 seen by ESA OGS

July 5, 2005

Dust and gas are seen in these images of Comet 9P/Tempel 1, as observed with the 1-metre ESA Optical Ground Station (OGS) telescope, located at the Observatorio del Teide on Tenerife, Canary Islands.

Image: Comet storm

January 22, 2018

Perhaps you live in a part of the world where you regularly experience snow storms or even dust storms. But for many of us, the weather forms a natural part of everyday conversation – more so when it is somewhat extreme, ...

Recommended for you

Gaia spots stars flying between galaxies

October 2, 2018

A team of Leiden astronomers used the latest set of data from ESA's Gaia mission to look for high-velocity stars being kicked out of the Milky Way, but were surprised to find stars instead sprinting inwards – perhaps from ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

jonesdave
not rated yet 3 hours ago
We have actually visited this comet. It was the first comet to ever be visited, in 1985, by ICE;

https://en.wikipe...Explorer

It flew through the comet's tail.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.