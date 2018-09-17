To protect pollinators, go easy on the fall garden cleanup

September 18, 2018 by Dean Fosdick
To protect pollinators, go easy on the fall garden cleanup
This Sept. 2, 2018 photo shows a brush pile taken near Langley, Wash. The pile is an example of a gardener trying to provide wintertime protection for a variety of wildlife species in his yard, including pollinators. (Dean Fosdick via AP)

Time to rake up the yard, deadhead the perennials and till the vegetable garden? Not so fast.

Popular opinion is swinging toward letting things stay just as they are through winter—decayed and drab but serviceable.

Displaying a messy yard may not win any good-neighbor awards, but entomologists say our vital but dwindling insect pollinator populations would be much better off.

"People are increasingly recognizing the value of having good habitat throughout the seasons," said Deborah Landau, a conservation ecologist with the Maryland/D.C. chapter of the Nature Conservancy.

"Sometimes it's hard to make the connection with the insects you see in the garden in the warm months with the dried litter remaining when it cools, but it's important to keep that structure going through winter," Landau said.

Such structure includes standing stalks of dead plants, especially under flower heads, where butterflies seek shelter. It also includes layers of leaf litter that collect to protect larvae, egg masses, hibernating wild bees, dormant spiders and many other .

"Cavity-nesting bees may have made their home in old canes of raspberries and perhaps some ornamental grasses," said Rebecca Finneran, a consumer horticulture educator with Michigan State University Extension.

"These two items usually are not cleaned up until spring anyway, but they also can be preserved by placing them (upright) in an out-of-the-way location such as behind a compost pile, and the larvae will still hatch.

"The main thing is not to destroy the stems," she said.

Pollinator cautions aside, which autumn landscape chores are most important, and which can safely be left until spring?

To protect pollinators, go easy on the fall garden cleanup
This undated photo shows decorative plume grasses growing at the W. Atlee Burpee and Company's Fordhook Farm in Bucks County, Pa. Stalks of dead or decaying plants, if allowed to stand at season's end, add drama and texture to snow-covered terrain and provide protection for overwintering pollinators. (Dean Fosdick via AP)

Build a priority list. Consider:

  • Giving your yard at least one last soaking before reeling up the hoses for winter.

  • Planting a cover crop and adding new perennials including bulbs, trees and shrubs at a time when fall moisture can help establish their root systems.
  • Removing ailing plants to help with disease control during the upcoming planting season.
  • Not disturbing bare soil where many wild bee species, including bumblebees, overwinter in small nests. "Many of our ground-nesting species will not be bothered by a general cleanup, but I will tell you that I had bumblebees working my late-blooming coral bells up until frost," Finneran said.
  • Delaying tilling. Put nature to work through winter with earthworms.
  • Postponing pulling up your summer annuals and chrysanthemums until spring. They'll trap whatever leaves blow by, creating their own enriching mulch while shielding insects.

"What I tell people concerned about how things might look is just clean up in the front yard and let things go in the back," Landau said. "Remove any layers of material from the garden that might have fungus in it. But if it's simply dead, leave it alone."

Brush piles are great wintertime protection for a variety of wildlife species, and the more you can leave them untouched, the better, she said. "Otherwise, you might unearth or squash insect larvae.

"Leave at least a little corner of the property intact," Landau said. "Any little bit will help since you have insects living in your garden the year-round."

Explore further: Ladybug, where have you gone? Aphid fighters tend to roam

Related Stories

Ladybug, where have you gone? Aphid fighters tend to roam

July 10, 2018

To some casual observers, ladybugs (or lady beetles) are colorful symbols of good luck—harbingers of fortune and fame. Gardeners value them for their utility as ravenous insects that prey upon plant pests. They buy them ...

Many drought-resistant plants also draw pollinators

August 9, 2016

Water-wise gardens don't have to resemble sterile moonscapes, devoid of anything but layers of rock and gravel. They can feature scores of attractive drought-resistant plants that invite bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and ...

Keeping honeybees doesn't save bees – or the environment

September 12, 2018

It's no secret that bee populations are in decline across the UK and Europe. There has also been a fantastic increase in public awareness over the past few years, leading many to set up hives in their gardens and on their ...

Insects coping with climate change

September 13, 2018

As the seasons move through their annual procession, they are accompanied by the presence of a spectacular diversity of insects. Bees, butterflies, moths – you name it, if you look closely you'll see them.

Scandinavian bumblebees survive by incubating their eggs

June 11, 2018

It is a sure sign that spring is in the air: The sight of a bumblebee queen buzzing around spring flowers on a sunny day. But sometimes, when she is flying around, she is actually not looking for flowers, but on the hunt ...

Recommended for you

Intestinal bacteria produce electric current from sugar

September 18, 2018

Intestinal bacteria can create an electric current, according to a new study from Lund University in Sweden. The results are valuable for the development of drugs, but also for the production of bioenergy, for example.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.