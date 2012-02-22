Going up! Japan to test mini 'space elevator'

September 4, 2018
The space-elevator test equipment will be launched on a Japanese H-2B rocket next week
The space-elevator test equipment will be launched on a Japanese H-2B rocket next week

A Japanese team working to develop a "space elevator" will conduct a first trial this month, blasting off a miniature version on satellites to test the technology.

The test equipment, produced by researchers at Shizuoka University, will hitch a ride on an H-2B rocket being launched by Japan's agency from southern island of Tanegashima next week.

The test involves a miniature elevator stand-in—a box just six centimetres (2.4 inches) long, three centimetres wide, and three centimetres high.

If all goes well, it will provide proof of concept by moving along a 10-metre cable suspended in space between two that will keep it taut.

The mini-elevator will travel along the cable from a container in one of the satellites.

"It's going to be the world's first experiment to elevator movement in space," a university spokesman told AFP on Tuesday.

The movement of the motorised "elevator" box will be monitored with cameras in the satellites.

It is still a far cry from the ultimate beam-me-up goals of the project, which builds on a long history of "space " dreams.

The idea was first proposed in 1895 by Russian scientist Konstantin Tsiolkovsky after he saw the Eiffel Tower in Paris, and was revisited nearly a century later in a novel by Arthur C. Clarke.

But technical barriers have always kept plans stuck at the conceptual stage.

Japanese construction firm Obayashi, which is collaborating with the Shizuoka university project, is also exploring other ways to build its own to put tourists in space in 2050.

The company has said it could use carbon nanotube technology, which is more than 20 times stronger than steel, to build a lift shaft 96,000 kilometres (roughly 60,000 miles) above the Earth.

Explore further: Going up: Japan builder eyes space elevator

Related Stories

Going up: Japan builder eyes space elevator

February 22, 2012

A Japanese construction firm claimed Wednesday it could execute an out-of-this-world plan to put tourists in space within 40 years by building an elevator that stretches a quarter of the way to the moon.

Riding A Ribbon To Space A Thousand Feet Closer

September 29, 2005

LiftPort says it has completed preliminary tests of its high altitude robotic lifters under its waiver to use airspace granted by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Giant nets could remove orbiting space junk

August 17, 2010

A dozen space vehicles, equipped with 200 nets each, could scoop up the space debris floating in low Earth orbit, clearing the way for a future space elevator. That’s the idea described last Friday at the annual Space Elevator ...

Going up? Kickstarter hopefuls raise space elevator cash

August 27, 2012

(Phys.org)—A Space Elevator Project has gone past its $8,000 goal on Kickstarter, although the group's ultimate goal is to raise a cooler $100,000 up to $3 million as the project achieves phase to phase progress. The company, ...

Company in Canada gets U.S. patent for space elevator

August 15, 2015

Exploring space while seated on Earth, gazing up on screens in museum theaters or at home via VR headsets. is exciting but the top imagination-grabber is the very idea of finding a way to access space. This is the present-day ...

Recommended for you

Space station reports 'leak', crew not in danger

August 30, 2018

The International Space Station crew on Thursday was repairing a small "leak" most likely caused by a collision with a small meteorite, the head of the Russian space agency said, adding the incident presented no danger.

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

earthling98765
not rated yet 2 minutes ago
it will snarl, snap, or short-circuit. Space has static electrical charges that haven't been calculated yet. The US Space Shuttle tried two cable experiments and both failed - for unknown reasons...unknown because not definitively determined...not definitively determined because not measured...but really WEIRD reasons...a cable just exploding on contact with the side of the cargo bay, or snapping due to irregular unexpected whip-like motion. Japan is dipping its foot into the same pond with this experiment. gl.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.