Image: Astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor examines her eyes

Credit: NASA Astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor, a member of the Expedition 56 crew currently aboard the International Space Station, examined her eye with a Funduscope with remote support from doctors on the ground.

The effects of microgravity have many effects on the human body; and after six months spent in space, the effects on eyesight are often permanent. Crewmates Ricky Arnold and Alex Gerst also worked to help doctors understand what is happening to their eyes in the weightless environment of microgravity.

Explore further: Space station reports 'leak', crew not in danger