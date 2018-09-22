Conservationists slam Australia shark policy as more killed

September 24, 2018
Drum lines have been deployed at the Whitsunday Islands after two tourists were mauled by sharks in separate attacks
Drum lines have been deployed at the Whitsunday Islands after two tourists were mauled by sharks in separate attacks

Conservationists on Monday slammed the baiting and killing of sharks at a popular Great Barrier Reef tourist spot after two swimmers were attacked, saying the policy was brutal and indiscriminate.

Queensland state authorities deployed drumlines—which use baited hooks to catch the predators—at the Whitsunday Islands after two tourists were mauled in separate incidents a day apart last week.

Hannah Papps, 12, and 46-year-old Justine Barwick, who were bitten on their legs, remain in hospital.

Fisheries Queensland said Monday that six sharks—five measuring up to 3.7 metres (12 feet) long and one smaller black tip shark—were killed after being ensnared in the drumlines.

The government agency said the sharks were "humanely euthanised" and "taken out to sea for disposal". Local media said they were shot.

"The message is these waters are not safe for swimming," a Fisheries spokeswoman said.

The attacks have revived debate about the best policies to reduce shark encounters.

Conservationists have been critical of the use of drumlines, saying they are a blunt instrument that would often catch other marine creatures as well.

Marine scientists have also said that killing sharks could disrupt the ecology of the ocean.

"Culling is not the solution to prevent ," Humane Society International said.

"These drumlines will indiscriminately catch and kill marine life, whilst potentially attracting sharks to the area."

Sea Shepherd Australia's Jonathan Clark said the attacks had taken place in an area where "fishers take sharks" and where locals should know not to swim.

"We have been told... it's a safe harbour for boats but not for swimming. Were locals and visitors adequately warned following the first bite incident?" Clark added in a statement as he called for better public information protocols.

Barwick's husband told Fairfax Media that while he understood why authorities were culling sharks after the encounters, " are rare and sharks play an important role in the ecosystem of the Great Barrier Reef".

New South Wales, the country's most populous state, experienced a spate of attacks several years ago and has since trialled non-lethal measures such as aerial drones to track sharks' movements.

Experts say shark are increasing as water sports become more popular and bait fish move closer to shore, but fatalities remain rare.

Explore further: Australia kills four sharks after tourist attacks

Related Stories

Australia increases shark tagging after teen mauling

October 2, 2016

The tagging and relocation of sharks off Australia's most populous state will be sharply increased to protect surfers ahead of a busy summer season, authorities said Sunday, after a teenager was mauled in a recent attack.

Thousands rally against shark cull in Australia

February 1, 2014

Thousands of people rallied across Australia Saturday against a controversial shark culling policy designed to prevent attacks, saying killing the marine animals was the not the answer.

Recommended for you

How quinoa plants shed excess salt and thrive in saline soils

September 21, 2018

Barely heard of a couple of years ago, quinoa today is common on European supermarket shelves. The hardy plant thrives even in saline soils. Researchers from the University of Würzburg have now determined how the plant gets ...

Basking sharks can jump as high and as fast as great whites

September 20, 2018

A collaborative team of marine biologists has discovered that basking sharks, hundreds of which are found off the shores of Ireland, Cornwall, the Isle of Man and Scotland, can jump as fast and as high out of the water as ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.