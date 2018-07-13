US teacher rows solo across Atlantic in record time

August 5, 2018

A high school science teacher from Cincinnati, Ohio, has rowed solo across the Atlantic, setting a record for a west-to-east crossing.

Bryce Carlson arrived at St. Mary in the Scilly Isles, off England's southwestern tip, late Saturday—38 days, six hours and 49 minutes after setting out from St. John's, Newfoundland.

The 37-year-old rowed more than 2,000 nautical miles (3,200 kilometers) in his 20-foot (6-meter) boat, Lucille. He said he had "a lot of luck along the way."

The Ocean Rowing Society on Sunday listed Carlson's time on its website as the fastest for a west-to-east unsupported solo row. The previous record was 53 days, eight hours and 26 minutes.

Carlson is also the first American to complete the feat, according to the society.

Explore further: Russian balloonist circling globe crosses Australian coast

Related Stories

Russian balloon more than halfway to circumnavigating globe

July 20, 2016

A 65-year-old Russian adventurer was battling sleep deprivation, freezing temperatures and ice in his oxygen mask but was ahead of schedule for his record attempt to fly solo in a balloon around the world nonstop, his son ...

Recommended for you

The subtle mechanics of an avalanche as seen in 3-D

August 3, 2018

Drawing on the fact that the snow in an avalanche can behave like both a solid and a fluid, a young researcher at EPFL and SLF has managed to simulate a snow slab avalanche with unrivaled precision.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.