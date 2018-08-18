Fires prompt sage grouse hunting ban in part of Nevada

August 20, 2018 by Scott Sonner

Destruction of sage grouse habitat by a series of large wildfires has prompted a ban on hunting for the game bird this fall across a stretch of north-central Nevada nearly twice as big as the state of Delaware.

The Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners approved the emergency closure Friday of two hunting units in Humboldt and Elko counties.

The closure covers more than 3,500 miles (9,000 square kilometers) between the Idaho line and U.S. Interstate 80 northeast of Winnemucca.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife says at least 39 known breeding sites supporting about 750 male sage grouse were destroyed in July by a fire that burned 689 square miles (1,785 sq/km) of mostly rangeland.

It was the largest fire in Nevada's recorded history.

Explore further: Governors say ban on land deals could hurt beleaguered bird

Related Stories

Sage grouse DNA study maps crucial mating grounds in US West

June 5, 2018

Sage grouse have a vast network of mating grounds in the U.S. West akin to interconnected regional airport hubs that the imperiled species is using to maintain genetic diversity across its entire range, a DNA study has revealed.

Twin California fires are second-largest in state history

August 6, 2018

Twin Northern California blazes fueled by dry vegetation and hot, windy weather grew Monday to become the second-largest wildfire in state history, becoming the norm as climate change makes the fire season longer and more ...

Environmentalists sue for more rules to protect sage grouse

February 25, 2016

Environmental groups sued Thursday to force the Obama administration to impose more restrictions on oil and gas drilling, grazing and other activities blamed for the decline of greater sage grouse across the American West.

Protections blocked, but sage grouse work goes on

December 17, 2014

(AP)—U.S. wildlife officials will decide next year whether a wide-ranging Western bird species needs protections even though Congress has blocked such protections from taking effect, Interior Secretary Sally Jewell said ...

Recommended for you

Love vine sucks life from wasps, leaving only mummies

August 20, 2018

Early this spring, Rice University evolutionary biologist Scott Egan stood in a patch of live oak scrub habitat in South Florida and scanned the trees for something he'd never seen outside his lab—a wispy, orange vine twining ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.