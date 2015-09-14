Germany: No preparations made in case of alien landing

August 18, 2018
Germany: No preparations made in case of alien landing
Long exposure picture shows driving cars on the highway just before sunrise near Frankfurt , central Germany, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

The German government says it has made no preparations for the possibility that aliens might land in the European country.

In a response to questions from opposition Green Party lawmaker Dieter Janecek, the government said "there are no protocols or plans for a possible first contact with alien life."

Justifying that stance, the government added it believes "a first contact on German territory is extremely unlikely, based on today's scientific knowledge." Janecek linked the 's responses to a media article Saturday.

Separately, German news agency dpa reported Saturday the classic children's book "The Little Prince" has been translated into Klingon—the fictitious language of the eponymous space race in the science fiction franchise "Star Trek."

Dpa quoted Saarbruecken-based translator Lieven L. Litaer as saying the book, titled "ta'puq mach," will be published in October.

Explore further: Germany moves to tackle sales tax fraud in e-commerce

Related Stories

Legal loophole lets Germany spy on own citizens

November 29, 2014

German lawmakers probing the surveillance activities of the U.S. National Security Agency have uncovered a legal loophole that allows the country's foreign intelligence agency to spy on its own citizens.

Vomiting virus hits thousands of German children

September 29, 2012

(AP)—German health authorities say the number of children that have fallen ill with vomiting and diarrhea after eating food from school cafeterias and daycare centers has risen from about 4,500 to 8,400.

Recommended for you

Why war is a man's game

August 15, 2018

No sex differences in attitudes or abilities are needed to explain the near absence of women from the battlefield in ancient societies and throughout history, it could ultimately all be down to chance, say researchers at ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.