New European satellite will measure global wind speeds

August 22, 2018

The European Space Agency is preparing to launch the first satellite that will directly measure wind speeds around the world in what scientists hope will improve weather forecasts.

The Aeolus probe, named after the keeper of the winds in Greek mythology, is scheduled to lift off late Wednesday aboard a Vega rocket from a spaceport in French Guiana.

The satellite is equipped with a Doppler lidar—nicknamed Aladin—that uses pulses of light to detect the movement of tiny particles in the air. The data can be used to calculate , a process that's currently done from the ground or, indirectly, by observing waves and clouds from planes or space.

The European Space Agency says real-time wind measurements will make weather and climate predictions more accurate.

Explore further: Launch of wind tracking satellite delayed—by adverse winds

Related Stories

Aeolus—preparing to fly the wind mission

July 25, 2018

The launch of Aeolus—ESA's mission to map Earth's wind in real-time—is getting tantalisingly close, with the satellite due for lift-off on 21 August from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. With the wind in their ...

Wind satellite shows off

June 6, 2018

Before ESA's Aeolus satellite is packed up and shipped to French Guiana for liftoff in August, media representatives had the chance to see this wind measuring Earth Explorer satellite standing proud in the cleanroom.

Full steam ahead for Aeolus launch

July 10, 2018

Having set sail from France on 15 June—Global Wind Day, ESA's Aeolus wind satellite has arrived safe and sound at the launch site in French Guiana.

Wind satellite vacuum packed

November 2, 2017

With liftoff on the horizon, ESA's Aeolus satellite is going through its last round of tests to make sure that this complex mission will work in orbit. Over the next month, it is sitting in a large chamber that has had all ...

Recommended for you

Stars memorize rebirth of our home galaxy

August 22, 2018

The Milky Way galaxy has died once before, and we are now in what is considered its second life. Calculations by Masafumi Noguchi (Tohoku University) have revealed previously unknown details about the Milky Way. These were ...

Infant exoplanet weighed by Hipparcos and Gaia

August 21, 2018

The mass of a very young exoplanet has been revealed for the first time using data from ESA's star mapping spacecraft Gaia and its predecessor, the quarter-century retired Hipparcos satellite.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.