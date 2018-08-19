Easy pickings: Champagne harvest starts early

August 20, 2018
Champagne grapes are all harvested by hand, requiring the labour of 120,000 mainly seasonal workers
Champagne grapes are all harvested by hand, requiring the labour of 120,000 mainly seasonal workers

Champagne's grape harvest kicked off on Monday, about two weeks earlier than usual, with the industry predicting a "very good" vintage of the prized bubbly thanks to ideal weather conditions.

The first contingent of the region's army of around 120,000 seasonal workers—all Champagne grapes are picked by hand—got to work in several villages of the region's southern Cote des Bar area.

"The remarkable condition of the grapes and ideal weather made starting the early an easy decision," the Comite Champagne said in a statement.

The ideal weather conditions of the spring and summer promise an "excellent 2018 vintage", said the group, which sets its harvest calendar by sampling the grapes' maturity, and acidity.

Some producers even jumped the gun, with Champagne Beaufort Reol—an organic vineyard—starting its harvest last Friday.

"There were already lots of good, ripe grapes on the ground" as the workers began picking, vintner Jacques Beaufort told AFP.

"If I'd waited another week, the harvest would have been ruined."

The schedule will see the region's 300 or so winegrowing villages gradually join the picking through the end of August and up to September 2.

Explore further: Heat brings relief for French vineyards

Related Stories

Heat brings relief for French vineyards

August 7, 2018

Torrid temperatures across much of France have made the past few weeks unbearable for many, but with grape harvests kicking off this week, the country's winemakers say the heat could not have come at a better time.

Toward consistently good pinot noir

January 20, 2016

The grapes used to make pinot noir, the red wine of hit comedy "Sideways" fame, are known to be literally and figuratively thin-skinned. They're highly sensitive to their environment, making it difficult for growers to determine ...

Recommended for you

New kind of aurora is not an aurora at all

August 20, 2018

Thin ribbons of purple and white light that sometimes appear in the night sky were dubbed a new type of aurora when brought to scientists' attention in 2016. But new research suggests these mysterious streams of light are ...

The bright ways forests affect their environment

August 20, 2018

For decades scientists have tried to understand why forests emit the volatile gases that give pine forests their distinctive smell. A new study led by the University of Leeds may have found the answer.

New study identifies strategies in US climate litigation

August 20, 2018

The courts have played a central role in climate change policy, starting with a landmark Supreme Court case that led to the mandatory regulation of greenhouse gases in the United States. How do the courts address climate ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.