Volunteers find 560,000-year-old milk tooth in France

July 24, 2018
French and Spanish archaeologists have discovered a milk tooth belonging to a human sub-species while on a dig, similar to the o
French and Spanish archaeologists have discovered a milk tooth belonging to a human sub-species while on a dig, similar to the one pictured here in July 2015

The fossil was discovered on Monday evening in the Arago Cave, a vast prehistoric grotto at Tautavel on the French side of the Pyrenees mountains bordering Spain.

The site's laboratory confirmed the tooth belonged to a human sub-species, likely homo heidelbergensis, which shares features with both modern humans and our homo erectus ancestors.

"The tooth likely belonged to a child aged five or six, who still had their milk teeth but had used them a fair amount," said Tony Chevalier, a paleoanthropologist at the University of Perpignan and the research centre in Tautavel.

The tooth is estimated to date back 560,000 years—give or take 5,000 years—which would make it 100,000 years older than the famous Tautavel Man whose skull was found at the same site in 1971.

Researchers said the find was "exceptional" as human remains dating back to this period are extremely rare, although a few teeth from the era have been found previously at the Arago Cave.

Chevalier said the milk tooth—the first found at the site—would "teach us lots of things about man's behaviour" at the time.

Researchers have long grappled with the question of how people lived in the at Tautavel, where some 150 ancient human fossils have been found.

They have yet to determine whether it was a temporary shelter where our ancestors stopped off for a hunting break, or whether families made it a more permanent home—a mystery the milk could help solve.

Explore further: French teen finds 560,000 year-old tooth (Update)

Related Stories

French teen finds 560,000 year-old tooth (Update)

July 28, 2015

A 16-year-old French volunteer archaeologist has found an adult tooth dating back around 560,000 years in southwestern France, in what researchers hailed as a "major discovery" Tuesday.

A fourth Denisovan fossil has been identified

July 10, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers with members from Russia, Germany, Canada and Italy studying a tooth found in Denisova cave back in 1984 has found that it belonged to a young Denisovan girl and that it was a baby tooth. ...

Recommended for you

Paleontologists discover largest dinosaur foot to date

July 24, 2018

As it turns out, "Bigfoot" was a dinosaur—a giant, plant-eating one. A new study based on fossils excavated in Wyoming reveals the largest dinosaur foot ever found and identifies it as a brachiosaur, a type of sauropod ...

Solving the mystery of an unusual medieval text

July 20, 2018

When historian Rowan Dorin first stepped onto the Stanford campus in early 2017, he made it a habit to visit Green Library every week to dig through its collection of medieval documents and objects.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.