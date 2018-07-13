Mexican experts find seeds, cloth around mummified child

July 30, 2018

A CAT scan of a rolled-up straw mat found in a northern Mexico cave has revealed the mummified remains of a 1 ½ year-old boy.

The country's National Institute of Anthropology and History says that researchers trying to determine the age of the funeral bundle. But the institute said Sunday that organic materials in the cave in Tamaulipas state have been dated between 1,600 B.C. and 1,200 A.D.

The child's body bore a piece of cloth, and bone and .

But perhaps just as interesting was a woven basket left near the body, apparently as an offering.

It contained 756 acorns and 52 ears of primitive corn, as well as squash stems.

The find may shed more light on the transition to sedentary agricultural communities in the region.

Explore further: Scientists recreate virtual copy of Mexican underwater cave

Related Stories

2000-year-old mummy found near Russian reservoir

June 29, 2018

A team of researchers from St Petersburg's Institute of History of Material Culture has found the naturalized remains of a mummy in an ancient gravesite near the Sayano-Shushenskaya Dam in Russia. In speaking with the press, ...

Study: Early Americas girl 'Naia' may have been young mother

March 30, 2017

More details have emerged about one of the oldest sets of human remains found in the Americas, a young woman nicknamed "Naia" whose nearly complete skeleton was discovered in 2007 in a water-filled cave in Mexico's Yucatan ...

Archaeologists find 12th Dead Sea Scrolls cave

February 8, 2017

Excavations in a cave on the cliffs west of Qumran, near the northwestern shore of the Dead Sea, prove that Dead Sea scrolls from the Second Temple period were hidden in the cave, and were looted by Bedouins in the middle ...

Recommended for you

Making thread in Bronze Age Britain

July 26, 2018

A new study published this week in the journal Archaeological and Anthropological Sciences has identified that the earliest plant fibre technology for making thread in Early Bronze Age Britain and across Europe and the Near ...

Are boys more cliquey than girls?

July 25, 2018

Children's friendship groups in secondary school remain consistent over time and are often structured around gender, with boys forming the most tight-knit bands, according to new research published in PLOS ONE. The findings ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.