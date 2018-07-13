Home of Islanders, Nets abandoning plastic drinking straws

July 28, 2018

An arena where the NBA's Brooklyn Nets and the NHL's New York Islanders play is the latest place making plastic straws a thing of the past.

Brooklyn's Barclays Center said this week it'll switch to strawless drink lids or straws made from compostable alternative materials by next year. The affiliated Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, on Long Island, also will drop plastic straws.

They're the latest partners in a movement to eliminate straws because of harmful environmental impacts.

Seattle banned them this month and is believed to be the first major U.S. city to do so. Starbucks, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and American Airlines followed with plans to abandon straws, too.

Barclays Center and Nassau Coliseum estimate their bans will divert more than 5 million straws from landfills each year.

