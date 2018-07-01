French director red-faced after pink flamingo disaster

July 2, 2018
France Nature Environnement filed a complaint for damage to a protected species, saying the disruption of flamingos in the Camar
France Nature Environnement filed a complaint for damage to a protected species, saying the disruption of flamingos in the Camargue during the brooding season led one of every 10 pairs to abandon their nests

A French director said Monday he would abandon filming at a Mediterranean wetlands after a pilot sparked a panic among a huge flock of pink flamingos, causing hundreds of them to abandon their eggs.

The pilot of an was scouting locations for Nicolas Vanier's film "Give Me Wings" in the Camargues region this month when he zeroed in on the only wild of flamingos in France.

"A flight plan had indeed been given to the indicating the precise areas to avoid," Vanier told AFP, adding that the operator was not directly employed by his production company.

"They wanted to have some fun by making the birds scatter—I was outraged," he said.

The France Nature Environnement association filed a complaint for damage to a protected species, saying the disruptions during the key brooding season led one of every 10 pairs to abandon their nests.

"The presence of this emblematic species... required the utmost precautions to be taken," the association said.

"Five hundred pairs of the 4,500 in the colony definitively abandoned their egg," it said.

Vanier, also a writer and adventurer known for including "Wolf" and "The Last Trapper", offered to make amends by sponsoring a flock and inviting environmental groups to help present the film and use it for educational purposes.

That apparently wasn't enough to settle the controversy, and Vanier said he would finish filming his new movie—about a scientist's passion for wild geese—in Norway.

Explore further: Are flamingos returning to Florida?

Related Stories

Are flamingos returning to Florida?

February 21, 2018

Flamingos are a Florida cultural icon, and sightings of American Flamingos in the state have been on the rise in recent decades. However, whether they're truly native to the U.S. or only arrive via escape from captivity has ...

Canadian disability pioneer Vanier wins Templeton Prize

March 11, 2015

Jean Vanier, who founded a pioneering global network of residential communities for people with and without mental disabilities, on Wednesday won the 2015 Templeton Prize, which honours "entrepreneurs of the spirit".

Mass electrocution kills 140 flamingos in India

December 2, 2011

Nearly 140 greater flamingos were killed in a wildlife sanctuary in western India when they were startled and flew into a string of high tension power lines, a forest official said Friday.

Flamingos need friends too

March 4, 2013

UK scientists are embarking on a four-year study of flamingo behaviour to explore how their relationships could be key to improving breeding success and the overall welfare of captive flocks.

Recommended for you

Mayo researchers find off/on switch for DNA repair protein

July 2, 2018

Damage to DNA is a daily occurrence but one that human cells have evolved to manage. Now, in a new paper published in Nature Structural & Molecular Biology, Mayo researchers have determined how one DNA repair protein gets ...

Australian scientists crack the genetic code of koalas

July 2, 2018

A team of Australian and international scientists, led by Professor Rebecca Johnson, Director of the Australian Museum Research Institute and Professor Katherine Belov, University of Sydney, have made a significant break-through ...

Fern-tastic! Crowdfunded fern genomes published

July 2, 2018

On July 17, 2014, the world decided it wanted to learn the genomic secrets hidden in the beautiful little, floating water fern, Azolla filiculoides. Not only did they want to know, but they paid for it too—a whopping $22,160 ...

All the forests in the world from a single layer of cells

July 2, 2018

From ancient European beech trees to gigantic Californian redwoods and Australian mountain ashes, new research has found the enormous trunks of these trees are all formed from a single layer of cells no wider than the tip ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.