Four dead, hundreds evacuated as torrential rains hit Romania

July 1, 2018
Days of torrential rains in Romania have claimed four lives and forced more than 250 people to flee their homes, local authorities said Sunday.

High waters swept away two men and a woman, while a fourth person was crushed when flooding caused her home to collapse.

An embankment gave way in the hard-hit central Covasna region, swamping several villages including Bacel and Lunca Marcusului.

"Firefighters and paramilitary police have been deployed," said emergency situations spokesman Marius Tolvaj. "Work is ongoing to rebuild the dike so that we can empty the from the flooded houses."

More than 250 area residents have fled the rising waters, he said.

