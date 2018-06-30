China aims to outstrip NASA with super-powerful rocket

July 2, 2018
China is pouring billions into its military-run space programme, with hopes of having a crewed space station by 2022
China is pouring billions into its military-run space programme, with hopes of having a crewed space station by 2022

China is working on a super-powerful rocket that would be capable of delivering heavier payloads into low orbit than NASA, a leading Chinese space expert was quoted as saying Monday.

By 2030, the Long March-9 rocket under development will be able to carry 140 tonnes into low-Earth orbit—where TV and currently fly—said Long Lehao, a senior official from the Chinese Academy of Engineering, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

This compares to the 20 tonnes deliverable by Europe's Ariane 5 rocket or the 64 tonnes by Elon Musk's Falcon Heavy, which in February catapulted one of the US entrepreneur's red Tesla Roadster cars towards Mars.

It would also outstrip the 130 tonnes of NASA's Space Launch System, which is due to become operational in 2020.

China's Long March-9 would have a core stage measuring 10 metres (33 feet) in diameter and boast four powerful boosters, each with a diameter of five metres.

Xinhua quoted Long as saying the rocket could be used in manned lunar landings, or constructing a -based solar power plant.

In addition, China is working on a reusable space , which is expected to make its maiden flight in 2021. The first stage and the boosters will be retrieved after a vertical landing, Long said in a speech in Beijing.

China is pouring billions into its military-run space programme, with hopes of having a crewed space station by 2022, and of sending humans to the Moon in the near future.

The Asian superpower is looking to finally catch up with the US and Russia after years of belatedly matching their space milestones.

China is also planning to build a base on the moon, the state-run Global Times said in early March, citing the Communist Party chief of the China Academy of Space Technology.

Explore further: China's 'space dream': A Long March to the moon

Related Stories

China launches new carrier rocket: state media

June 25, 2016

China blasted off its "Long March-7" new generation carrier rocket on a successful inaugural voyage Saturday from a new launch centre, state media reported, as the country races ahead with an ambitious space programme.

Recommended for you

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

ta2025
not rated yet 2 hours ago
SpaceX's BFR is capable of sending 150 mt to LEO. Knowing SpaceX, that number will climb by the time SpaceX starts producing them. Unlike the SLS, which may never actually see the light of day, SpaceX is betting the farm, standardizing on the BFR for a wide range of missions. Neither this Long March 9 nor the SLS are a reusable system, where the same BFR will be able to fly many times a month, significantly reducing cost.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.