Space pioneer George von Tiesenhausen dies at Alabama home

June 5, 2018

Georg von Tiesenhausen, the last of the German rocket team that launched the U.S. space program, has died at his home in Alabama. He was 104.

U.S. Space and Rocket Center spokeswoman Pat Ammons confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday that von Tiesenhausen died Sunday in Hunstville.

Von Tiesenhausen worked alongside Wernher von Braun during World War II and was with von Braun's team when it launched the first U.S. satellite and the first U.S. astronauts. After the war, von Tiesenhausen joined von Braun in Huntsville where he created and designed the famous "moon buggy" that accompanied the last three Apollo missions in 1971 and 1972.

The rocketry pioneer was presented a lifetime achievement award in 2011 by Neil Armstrong at the center in Huntsville.

Explore further: Running a real-time simulation of go-no-go for Apollo 17

Related Stories

Running a real-time simulation of go-no-go for Apollo 17

March 14, 2018

Not everyone gets to become a part of history, but mathematician Billie Robertson is one of the lucky ones. In this image taken on Nov. 27, 1972, she was running a real-time simulation of Translunar Injection (TLI) Go-No-Go ...

Recommended for you

Saturn found to have noontime auroras

June 5, 2018

An international team of researchers has found that Saturn's fast rotation speed makes it possible for the planet to experience noontime auroras. In their paper published in the journal Nature Astronomy, the group describes ...

Tiny asteroid discovered Saturday disintegrates over Africa

June 4, 2018

A boulder-sized asteroid designated 2018 LA was discovered Saturday morning, June 2, and was determined to be on a collision course with Earth, with impact just hours away. Because it was very faint, the asteroid was estimated ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.