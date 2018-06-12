Genealogies of Mayflower passengers helps find descendants

June 13, 2018

A months-long effort to digitize the authenticated genealogies of Mayflower passengers has been completed, making it easier for people to determine if they are descended from a Pilgrim.

The New England Historic Genealogical Society announced Wednesday that the Pilgrim database project launched last year with the cooperation of the General Society of Mayflower Descendants includes 193,000 birth, baptism, marriage, deeds, death, and burial records of 50 of the 51 Pilgrims known to have descendants.

Interest in Pilgrim genealogy is surging with the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower's arrival in the New World in 1620 fast approaching. There are an estimated 10 million living Americans and as many as 35 million people worldwide descended from the Pilgrims.

The records are available at the genealogical society's website, americanancestors.org for a membership fee.

Explore further: Project will digitize Catholic records of Boston Archdiocese

Related Stories

Hajj goes high-tech for bloodless Eid sacrifices

September 12, 2016

Thanks to computer technology and SMS messaging, Muslims at the annual hajj pilgrimage to Mecca were able Monday to make their Eid al-Adha sacrifice without getting blood on their hands.

In smartphone age, the hajj is for sharing

August 30, 2017

Arm outstretched, Abdul Rahman sweeps his mobile phone across the vista of Mecca, the Great Mosque dazzling in the sun, so his son in Tanzania can experience the pilgrimage to Islam's holiest sites.

Recommended for you

Sexual harassment rampant in science, culture change urged

June 12, 2018

Sexual harassment is rampant in academic science, and colleges and universities that train new scientists need a system-wide culture change so women won't be bullied out of the field, a national advisory group said Tuesday.

Slow motion playback makes football referees harsher

June 11, 2018

Football referees penalize situations more severely when watching them in slow motion compared to real time, according to a study published in the open access journal of the Psychonomic Society, Cognitive Research: Principles ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.