Egypt's shrinking 'Pharaonic Sea' has fishermen worried

June 18, 2018
A fish is caught in a net on June 16, 2018, at Egypt's Pharaonic Sea, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of Cairo
A fish is caught in a net on June 16, 2018, at Egypt's Pharaonic Sea, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of Cairo

Egypt's shrinking freshwater "Pharaonic Sea" has residents in its nearly 50 surrounding fishing villages worried.

The thin 10,000-square kilometre stretch of water just north of the capital was once part of the Nile River, but shrivelling shorelines have left it separated from the country's main water source for nearly 50 years.

Since then, inhabitants in the surrounding villages have referred to it as the "dead sea".

And while its surrounding lush vegetation remains, the sea's steadily declining water levels have fishermen on edge.

The worry has fuelled anxious meetings regularly held by fishermen.

In the of Kafr Fisha, families live in rhythm with the sea in houses built along the water's edge.

Like dozens of other , Sherif, 41, and Khaled, 55, are out of the house and onto the water before dawn.

They spend their day on a tiny wooden boat, casting handmade nets into the sea's brownish green waters.

Dressed in jeans and a sleeveless shirt under the hot summer sun, Sherif carefully frees fish from the nets, placing each one into a small plastic crate.

As the sun begins to dip below the horizon, Khaled sits at the water's and prepares a traditional Egyptian salad that will accompany their dinner of fresh grilled catch.

An Egyptian Fisherman removes fish from a net on his boat in the waters of the Pharaonic Sea
An Egyptian Fisherman removes fish from a net on his boat in the waters of the Pharaonic Sea

They make tea as night falls, lying on the ground and enjoying a respite from the day's heat.

The Nile's steadily dipping shorelines have both villagers and officials worried.

The country relies almost entirely on the river for irrigation and drinking , and authorities are worried a controversial upstream dam underway in neighbouring Ethiopia could dramatically reduce its flow.

An Egyptian fisherman prepares a meal next to the Pharaonic Sea
An Egyptian fisherman prepares a meal next to the Pharaonic Sea

An Egyptian fisherman handles a net on his boat in the waters of the Pharaonic Sea on June 16, 2018
An Egyptian fisherman handles a net on his boat in the waters of the Pharaonic Sea on June 16, 2018

Explore further: Indonesia women face daily swim for clean water

Related Stories

Indonesia women face daily swim for clean water

March 22, 2018

Indonesian villager Mama Hasria swims upstream with about 200 empty jerry cans tied to her back, a daily trip she and other local women make to get clean water for their community on Sulawesi island.

Egypt says Ethiopia dam mustn't reduce Nile's flow

June 3, 2013

President Mohamed Morsi Monday warned that Egypt would not allow its share of the Nile to be diminished by "one drop" after Ethiopia began diverting the Blue Nile as part of a giant dam project.

Egypt, Ethiopia in further talks over Nile dam

June 18, 2013

Ethiopia and Egypt have agreed to hold further talks on the impact of an Ethiopian dam to quell tensions between the two countries, the foreign ministers of both nations said Tuesday.

Lebanon's spearfishers fight to preserve stocks

June 1, 2018

Hunting fish with spear guns may seem like a counterintuitive way to save Lebanon's dwindling marine life, but a growing community of freedivers argues it is a potent awareness-raising tool.

Recommended for you

Checking China's pollution by satellite

June 18, 2018

Air pollution has smothered China's cities in recent decades. In response, the Chinese government has implemented measures to clean up its skies. But are those policies effective? Now an innovative study co-authored by an ...

Marine reserves are vital—but under pressure

June 18, 2018

A massive study of nearly 1800 tropical coral reefs around the world has found that marine reserves near heavily populated areas struggle to do their job—but are a vast improvement over having no protection at all.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.