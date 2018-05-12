Preparatory works start on disputed Russian gas pipeline

May 15, 2018
Transit of Russian gas through Ukraine has declined since the Nordstream 1 pipeline was opened in 2011
Transit of Russian gas through Ukraine has declined since the Nordstream 1 pipeline was opened in 2011

Preparatory work for the construction of a controversial Russian gas pipeline began off the German coast on Tuesday, said a consortium led by Russia's Gazprom, days ahead of a visit by German chancellor Angela Merkel to Russia.

"Nord Stream 2 AG today started the offshore preparatory works for the subsequent pipelaying in the Bay of Greifswald" on Germany's Baltic Sea coast, the consortium said in a statement.

It said the was in line with planning approval granted by German authorities, and that similar offshore work had begun off the coast of Finland where approval has also been granted.

The , NordStream 2, will follow the track of the existing NordStream 1 pipeline and will double the amount of Russian gas arriving in the European Union's most powerful economy via the Baltic Sea when it is finished in late 2019 to 110 billion cubic metres per year.

The pipeline has proved controversial, in particular in eastern European EU states, who fear it could be used as a tool to boost Russian influence over the bloc.

Moscow notoriously used gas prices to pressure Ukraine during a mounting conflict with its former satellite which saw Russia annex the Crimean peninsula in 2014—prompting EU sanctions in response.

NordStream 2, by increasing Gazprom's capacity to deliver gas directly to Germany, will give Moscow even more ability to route gas exports around Ukraine.

Transit of Russian gas through Ukraine has declined since the first NordStream pipeline opened in 2011.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel unexpectedly threw German support for the pipeline into question last month when she said it could not go forward unless their were guarantees for Ukraine concerning overland gas .

While Gazprom signalled its willingness to maintain transit of gas via Ukraine, it only offered lower volumes, prompting Ukraine to reject the offer.

Merkel is to travel to the southern Russian city of Sochi on Friday to meet with President Vladimir Putin where gas transit is expected to be discussed.

Explore further: Russian ecologists say Nord Stream 2 damages precious refuge

Related Stories

First North Stream gas pipeline completed: consortium

May 5, 2011

The first of two North Stream gas pipelines, due to pump gas from Russia to Germany by way of the Baltic Sea, bypassing eastern Europe, has been completed, the consortium building it announced on Thursday.

Russia, Finland sign Nord Stream agreement

December 10, 2010

Russia vowed Friday to keep Finland fully informed about the environmental impact from the controversial Nord Stream natural gas pipeline to Europe it is currently building under the Baltic Sea.

Recommended for you

Tiny satellite's first global map of ice clouds

May 15, 2018

Looking at Earth from the International Space Station, astronauts see big, white clouds spreading across the planet. They cannot distinguish a gray rain cloud from a puffy white cloud. While satellites can see through many ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.