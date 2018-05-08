Museum to display mummified monkey found in air duct

May 10, 2018

A mummified monkey that was found in the air ducts of a former department store in downtown Minneapolis last month is going on display.

The Star Tribune reports that the Science Museum of Minnesota plans to display the monkey in its St. Paul lobby, which requires no admission fee.

The remains were discovered last month in the air ducts of what used to be the flagship store for the Dayton's chain, which was owned by Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton's family.

Dayton recalled working at the store in the 1960s when one of the floors was transformed into a rainforest display, complete with live and birds. He said one monkey got loose and scurried into an air duct. It was not seen again.

Explore further: Plants faring worse than monkeys in increasingly patchy forests of Costa Rica

Related Stories

Minnesota submits low-budget bid for Amazon

October 18, 2017

Minnesota filed its bid for Amazon's second headquarters on Wednesday, hoping to get a great deal on a mammoth development plum by offering a package of financial incentives likely far smaller than other states.

Recommended for you

What gives bees their sweet tooth?

May 10, 2018

Scientists have discovered bees linger on a flower, emptying it of nectar, because they have sugar-sensing taste neurons which work together to prolong the pleasure of the sweetness.

Ancient skull shows early 'baleen whale' had teeth

May 10, 2018

Today's baleen whales (Mysticetes) support their massive bodies by filtering huge volumes of small prey from seawater using comb-like baleen in their mouths much like a sieve. But new evidence reported in the journal Current ...

Big fish produce disproportionately more and bigger eggs

May 10, 2018

What difference does it make whether an angler catches one big fish or two smaller fish, each half its weight? Experts assumed that big and small fish invest the same proportion of their energy to make eggs. But a new report ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.