Raccoons' bizarre behavior gets locals' attention in US

April 5, 2018
Raccoons are normally shy nocturnal animals
Raccoons are normally shy nocturnal animals

Raccoons are normally shy, nocturnal creatures. But they've been acting out in the US state of Ohio, where police report strange and menacing raccoon behavior in broad daylight.

Over the past two weeks, police in Youngstown, Ohio have responded to some fifteen calls from residents reporting sightings of "zombie" raccoons, according to local TV station WKBN.

Witnesses describe the furry black-masked creatures assuming aggressive postures toward humans, showing no fear and impervious to attempts to scare them off with noises or movements.

Robert Coggeshall, a retired banker turned nature photographer, described the "extremely strange behavior" of a that entered Coggeshall's front yard as he played with his dogs.

"He would stand up on his , which I've never seen a raccoon do before, and he would show his teeth and then he would fall over backward and go into almost a comatose condition," Coggeshall told WKBN.

"He'd come out of it, walk around and then he'd do the same thing again. Get on his hind feet and show his teeth," he said.

A picture Coggeshall took of the animal, standing, lips curled and dripping saliva has gone viral on the internet.

The raccoon ultimately was euthanized, as were others in the area.

Ohio environmental protection officials have ruled out a local outbreak of rabies, and instead suspect canine distemper as the cause of the odd raccoon .

Canine distemper is a viral disease typically seen in dogs but which can spread among wild animal populations.

Explore further: Raccoon dog represents a more acute risk than raccoon as vector for transmission of local parasites

Related Stories

Raccoon roundworm—a hidden human parasite?

July 24, 2017

The raccoon that topples your trashcan and pillages your garden may leave more than just a mess. More likely than not, it also contaminates your yard with parasites—most notably, raccoon roundworms (Baylisascaris procyonis).

Recommended for you

Lessons from lemurs: To make friends, show off your smarts

April 5, 2018

Do smart kids make more friends? If others see their cleverness paying off, then yes—at least, that seems to be true for our primate cousins, ring-tailed lemurs (Lemur catta), report a team of Princeton University researchers.

Study reveals how unicellular organism repairs itself

April 5, 2018

In a new study, published in Current Biology this week, a research team from Uppsala University in Sweden reports new insights into the regenerative capabilities of Stentor, a single celled model organism for regeneration ...

Gene loss can prove to be an advantage

April 5, 2018

During evolution, genes can be created, get mutated or duplicated, and even can get lost. To investigate to what extent gene losses can contribute to different adaptations, scientists from the Max Planck Institute of Molecular ...

'Sleeping' stem cells could aid brain repair

April 5, 2018

Scientists at the Wellcome Trust/ Cancer Research UK Gurdon Institute, University of Cambridge, have identified a new type of stem cell in the brain which they say has a high potential for repair following brain injury or ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.