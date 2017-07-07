One string to rule them all

April 13, 2018, Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne
One string to rule them all
Vibrations of a strained phononic crystal. Credit: WoogieWorks

Strain can be used to engineer unusual properties at the nanoscale. Researchers in Tobias Kippenberg's lab at EPFL have harnessed this effect to engineer an extremely low-loss nanostring. When plucked, the string vibrates for minutes with a period of a microsecond (equivalent to a standard guitar note playing for a month). Using it as an ultrasensitive microphone, the researchers hope to be able to detect the sound of photons in a laser beam. The work is published in Science.

A lesson in stress management

For a mechanical engineer, stress is usually a nuisance. Properly managed, however, it can also be a powerful tool: An elastic body responds to stress by adjusting the distance between its atoms (strain), which can be used to control the properties of its electrons. One example of such elastic strain engineering is the modern transistor, whose operating speed is enhanced by stressing its silicon gate material.

Stress can also be used to engineer the properties of an elastic body. Stretching a guitar , for example, will change not only its sound (its vibrational frequency), but also its quality factor (the number of vibrations produced by a single pluck). This effect, known as "dissipation dilution," in undesirable in many musical circles, but in other fields can be a tremendous advantage.

Bigger is not always better

One such field is nanomechanics, where the quality factor an oscillator dictates its utility for applications such as force sensing. Over the last decade, strained nanomechanical oscillators have emerged as an important paradigm owing to their anomalously high quality factors; however, this trend is not as much a design choice as an artifact of large stresses naturally produced at the nanoscale.

Armed with a powerful set of tools at EPFL's Center of MicroNanoTechnology, researchers in Kippenberg's lab set about engineering nanomechanical devices with deliberately enhanced stress and dissipation dilution. They found that a string is an ideal geometry for this, although its motion must be localized away from its supports and co-localized with its internal profile.

To meet these requirements, the researchers patterned the string into a periodic structure in which vibrations could be trapped around a central defect: a phononic crystal. To co-localize strain, the defect is carefully tapered, and the entire pattern is printed onto a string of roughly 10 nm thick and 1 cm long (the equivalent of stretching the Golden Gate bridge across the Pacific ocean).

Measurements made on nanostring devices at room temperature reveal localized modes that vibrate at 1 MHz for tens of minutes, corresponding to a quality factor of 800 million. Transposed onto a standard guitar string, an equivalent note would play for a month.

Listening to light

By dint of their small mass and extreme quality factors, nanostrings similar to those developed in the Kippenberg lab are expected to have an important impact on traditional sensing applications. Operated as force sensors, for example, they are capable of detecting local disturbances at the level of attonewtons, equivalent to the gravitational pull between human beings.

One intriguing application is to detect weak light forces. By coupling a nanostring to an optical waveguide, Kippenberg's lab recently demonstrated the ability to detect the gentle sound of photons flowing in a (each imparting a tiny radiation pressure force to the string). In a surprising twist, they showed how this measurement could be used to generate a nonclassical state of light known as squeezed light, which can be used to enhance the sensitivity of an optical interferometer.

They are now asking a different question: is it possible to use the same light field to detect the vacuum fluctuations of the nanostring (a consequence of its phonon-like nature)? "Heisenberg's uncertainty principle predicts that the two capabilities are commensurate," says Dalziel Wilson, one of the paper's authors. "Operating at this so-called standard quantum limit offers the possibility of cooling a tangibly sized mechanical object from room temperature to absolute zero (its motional ground state), the starting point for myriad quantum experiments."

Explore further: Nanoscale motion sends light into overdrive

More information: A. H. Ghadimi, S. A Fedorov, N. J. Engelsen, M. J. Bereyhi, R. Schilling, D. J. Wilson, T. J. Kippenberg. Elastic Strain Engineering for Ultra-Low Mechanical Dissipation. Science (12 April 2018) DOI: 10.1126/science.aar6939

Related Stories

Nanoscale motion sends light into overdrive

July 7, 2017

AMOLF researchers have developed nanoscale strings whose motion can be converted to light signals with unprecedented strength. This could allow for extremely precise sensors and comes with an important side effect. "Analogous ...

Measuring the smallest vibration

August 11, 2015

EPFL scientists have used feedback to cool the motion of a micron-sized glass string to near absolute zero. This required building a sensor capable of resolving the smallest vibration allowed by quantum mechanics.

Energy decay in graphene resonators

May 16, 2017

Energy dissipation is a key ingredient in understanding many physical phenomena in thermodynamics, photonics, chemical reactions, nuclear fission, photon emissions, or even electronic circuits, among others.

Extraordinary sensors pushed to their boundaries

January 9, 2014

Last year, Tobias Kippenberg and his team from the Laboratory of Photonics and Quantum Measurements (LPQM1) presented a new-generation sensor capable of detecting very small forces with unprecedented efficiency. These devices, ...

New device modulates light and amplifies tiny signals

April 9, 2018

Imagine a single particle, only one-tenth the diameter of a bacterium, whose miniscule jiggles induce sustained vibrations in an entire mechanical device some 50 times larger. By taking clever advantage of the interplay between ...

Quantum-limited Measurement Method for Nanosensors

October 14, 2009

(PhysOrg.com) -- (PhysOrg.com) -- A team of scientists from the Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics and the Ludwig Maximilians University have succeeded in applying a novel optical method to nano-mechanical oscillators. ...

Recommended for you

One string to rule them all

April 13, 2018

Strain can be used to engineer unusual properties at the nanoscale. Researchers in Tobias Kippenberg's lab at EPFL have harnessed this effect to engineer an extremely low-loss nanostring. When plucked, the string vibrates ...

Tungsten 'too brittle' for nuclear fusion reactors

April 11, 2018

Scientists at the University of Huddersfield have been using world-class new facilities to carry out experiments that could aid the development of nuclear fusion reactors, widely regarded as the "Holy Grail" solution to future ...

In quest of the coldest possible antihydrogen

April 11, 2018

Currently, one of the major goals in ultracold science is to cool antihydrogen atoms to as close to absolute zero as possible. Ultracold antihydrogen would pave the way toward ultraprecise antimatter experiments that could ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.