Where's mum? Three bear cubs rescued in Bulgaria

April 23, 2018
Villagers found the three cubs roaming alone on a road in Bulgaria's Rhodope mountains
Villagers found the three cubs roaming alone on a road in Bulgaria's Rhodope mountains

Three bear cubs have been rescued in Bulgaria after villagers found them roaming alone on a road in the country's southern Rhodope mountains, the Four Paws animal charity said Monday.

The fact that there was no trace of the mother prompted environment ministry officials to send the brown cubs to a sanctuary run by Four Paws in the nearby town of Belitsa, where vets found them to be suffering from stress but in relatively good health.

The cubs, two male and one female, are about three months old and weigh between two to three kilos (4.4 to 6.6 pounds) each.

Animal carers started feeding them goat's milk and vitamins while keeping up the search for traces of their mother.

However, Four Paws' Dimitar Ivanov warned: "Our experience shows us that in 90 percent of the cases of bear cubs found in the wild, the mother has been chased away or shot by poachers."

If unable to reunite them with their mother, the organisation plans to send the cubs to the Arcturos bear sanctuary in neighbouring Greece, where they will be prepared for their reintegration back into the wild.

According to the environment ministry there are around 800 in Bulgaria, one of Europe's largest populations of the .

Explore further: Human hunting influences adaptation in bear cub parenting

Related Stories

Human hunting influences adaptation in bear cub parenting

March 27, 2018

The Anthropocene is characterized by human impacts extending to all corners of the globe. New research shows that it effects the relationship between mothers and cubs of the Scandinavian brown bear. Human hunting has changed ...

Recommended for you

Did last ice age affect breastfeeding in Native Americans?

April 23, 2018

The critical role that breast feeding plays in infant survival may have led, during the last ice age, to a common genetic mutation in East Asians and Native Americans that also, surprisingly, affects the shape of their teeth.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.