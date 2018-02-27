Mexican troops partner with activists to save vaquita porpoise

March 1, 2018
Handout pictured released by the Mexican Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources showing scientists with a six-month-old
Handout pictured released by the Mexican Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources showing scientists with a six-month-old vaquita marina porpoise calf; researchers estimate there are only 30 remaining vaquita

Armed Mexican navy and federal police officers have begun riding aboard patrol boats operated by US environmental group Sea Shepherd in a bid to save the critically endangered vaquita marina porpoise, the group said Wednesday.

Researchers estimate there are only 30 remaining , the world's smallest porpoise, an animal known as the "panda of the sea" for the distinctive circles around its eyes.

Seeking to protect them, Sea Shepherd patrols their in the Gulf of California—an operation that will now be joined by the Mexican navy and police, the group said in a statement.

"This new facet of the government partnership comes at a time where tensions are rising in the upper Gulf of California. Poachers have become more aggressive towards Sea Shepherd vessels, using firearms to shoot down (surveillance) drones and incendiary objects to intimidate the crew," it said.

The 12 officers, who will ride aboard two Sea Shepherd vessels, will have the power to make arrests and crack down on poaching in the vaquita's protected reserve, it said.

The vaquita has been nearly wiped out by gillnets used to fish for another species, the also endangered totoaba fish, whose swim bladder is considered a delicacy in China and can fetch as much as $20,000 per kilogram.

Last year the Mexican government launched a plan to save the vaquita by rounding them up with the help of trained dolphins and relocating them to a protected enclosure.

However, the program was aborted when one of the first captured vaquitas died in captivity.

Explore further: Mexico captures rare vaquita porpoise in bid to save species

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Researchers develop dyes for 'live' extremophile labeling

March 1, 2018

Researchers from MIPT and their colleagues from Research Center Juelich (Germany) and Dmitry Mendeleev University of Chemical Technology of Russia have described a new method for studying microorganisms that can survive in ...

Why premature cell division promotes cancers

March 1, 2018

The accumulation of mutations in the human genome is at the origin of cancers, as well as the development of resistance to treatments. The Cyclin E and Myc genes are active in the control of cell division. When they mutate ...

Risso's dolphins plan their dives

February 28, 2018

Slipping beneath the surface of the water in pursuit of food sets the timer ticking for hungry dolphins; the pressure is on to locate food and make it back to the surface before they run out of oxygen.

Infectious disease in hoverflies linked to honeybee health

February 28, 2018

In research published on 28 February, 2018 in Biology Letters, scientists from Royal Holloway, University of London, Oxford University and Cornell University have shown for the first time that viruses that are harmful to ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.