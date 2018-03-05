India's endangered lion population increases to 600

March 6, 2018
The Asiatic lion population has come under threat due to hunting and human encroachment on its habitat
The Asiatic lion population has come under threat due to hunting and human encroachment on its habitat

The endangered Asiatic lion, which only lives in one forest in India, has fought back from the verge of extinction, with its population increasing to more than 600, a minister said Tuesday hailing a major conservation campaign.

The lion, which once roamed across southwest Asia but is now restricted to the 1,400 square kilometre (545 square mile) Gir sanctuary in Gujarat state, was listed as critically endangered in 2000, with its population under threat due to hunting and human encroachment on its habitat.

A recent unofficial count found more than 600 lions in the area, up from 523 in a 2015 census, Gujarat's chief minister Vijay Rupani said.

"Our efforts for lion conservation with support of local people have yielded good results. The of lions now in Gujarat has reached the 600 mark," Rupani said.

In the late 1960s only about 180 Asiatic lions were thought to survive but an improvement in numbers prompted conservationists to raise their assessment to endangered in 2008.

The population is currently growing at about two percent a year, according to A.P. Singh, a state forest and wildlife conservationist.

The cats are cousins of the African lion—they are believed to have split away 100,000 years ago—but are slightly smaller and have a distinctive fold of skin along their bellies.

They are a major tourist attraction in Gujarat where in the past they were the target of poachers.

Priyavrat Gadhvi, a member of Gujarat's wildlife board, credited conservation schemes, well-trained staff and vets as well as help from farmers for the recovery in numbers.

"There is tremendous support from the local in Gujarat who are tolerant despite lions attacking their cattle. This is coupled with effective management and skilled staff at ground level," he told AFP.

Gadhvi predicted a "steady growth" in numbers in coming years. The next official census will be in 2020.

Conservationists have suggested relocating some of the cats to another sanctuary, to reduce human-animal conflict and avoid the risk of the Asiatic being wiped out by disease or a natural disaster.

Explore further: India's endangered lion numbers increase

Related Stories

India's endangered lion numbers increase

May 11, 2015

Wildlife experts welcomed Monday census figures showing India's population of endangered Asiatic lions has increased in the last five years in the western state of Gujarat.

Environmentalists slam catfight over India's lions

July 2, 2013

Environmentalists Tuesday slammed an Indian state's attempt to halt the relocation of some of the country's endangered lions, saying it was undermining efforts to boost their dwindling numbers.

Recommended for you

Ball or stuffed toy—do dogs 'know' what they're smelling?

March 5, 2018

Dogs' excellent sense of smell is well-known, whether it is in the context of searching for people or for contraband substances. However, the question of how dogs understand what they perceive with their sense of smell has ...

Arms races and cooperation among amoebae in the wild

March 5, 2018

Microbes are fast becoming the darlings of the social behavior set because their interactions can be understood right down to their genes. They do interesting things, too: Bacteria steal iron from each other, kill each other ...

Plants share defensive proteins in evolutionary pick 'n' mix

March 5, 2018

The recent research, led by the Krasileva Group of Earlham Institute and The Sainsbury Laboratory, used phylogenetics (the study of how DNA sequences are related) to identify how these 'bait' genes are distributed throughout ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.