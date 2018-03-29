Image: Testing InSight

March 30, 2018, NASA
Getting InSight on the Interior of Mars
Credit: USAF 30th Space Wing/Alex Valdez

Testing continued on NASA's Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport, or InSight, spacecraft on inside the Astrotech processing facility at Vandenberg Air Force Base in early March 2018.

InSight is scheduled to launch on May 5, 2018, and will be the first mission to explore the deep interior of Mars, studying the size, thickness, density and overall structure of the Red Planet's core, mantle and crust. It will investigate processes that shaped all the of the inner solar system, including Earth.

Explore further: NASA ready to study heart of Mars

Related Stories

NASA ready to study heart of Mars

March 30, 2018

NASA is about to go on a journey to study the interior of Mars. The space agency held a news conference today at its Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California, detailing the next mission to the Red Planet.

NASA InSight mission to Mars arrives at launch site

March 1, 2018

NASA's InSight spacecraft has arrived at Vandenberg Air Force Base in central California to begin final preparations for a launch this May. The spacecraft was shipped from Lockheed Martin Space, Denver, today and arrived ...

Mars mission—Testing instruments in the Black Forest

March 22, 2018

Meteorite impacts and geological formations: So far, exploration of Mars has focused on its surface. The "InSight" mission of NASA and European partners starting on May 5, 2018 will now concentrate on the "inner values" of ...

Another chance to put your name on Mars

October 4, 2017

When it lands on Mars in November of 2018, NASA's InSight lander will be carrying several science instruments—along with hundreds of thousands of names from members of the public.

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.