Image: Testing InSight

Credit: USAF 30th Space Wing/Alex Valdez Testing continued on NASA's Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport, or InSight, spacecraft on inside the Astrotech processing facility at Vandenberg Air Force Base in early March 2018.

InSight is scheduled to launch on May 5, 2018, and will be the first mission to explore the deep interior of Mars, studying the size, thickness, density and overall structure of the Red Planet's core, mantle and crust. It will investigate processes that shaped all the rocky planets of the inner solar system, including Earth.

