Grand Canyon tests change in water system serving visitors

March 30, 2018 by Felicia Fonseca

Crews are drilling at the bottom of the Grand Canyon to test the idea of shifting where water is drawn to serve millions of people at the national park's popular South Rim.

Water for the park comes from a natural spring that flows through 12.5 miles of pipeline.

But the decades-old pipeline that twists and turns around trails and through frequently breaks. Repairs cost an average of $25,000 every time.

Pulling water from farther downstream would eliminate 5 miles of pipeline in an area most prone to breakages. Grand Canyon officials say the change also would preserve the lush environment of the natural spring.

A helicopter flew in equipment this week to drill wells. The work is being done over the next few days, stopping for mule traffic.

Explore further: Elk nose into Grand Canyon water stations

Related Stories

Brain-eating amoeba found in popular Grand Teton soak spot

August 8, 2016

A parasitic amoeba that causes deadly brain infections has turned up in a warm spring in Grand Teton National Park, prompting a warning Monday for anybody intent on soaking in the popular pool: If you absolutely must take ...

Recommended for you

NASA visualizes the dance of a melting snowflake

March 29, 2018

NASA has produced the first three-dimensional numerical model of melting snowflakes in the atmosphere. Developed by scientist Jussi Leinonen of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, the model provides ...

Is your Easter egg bad for the environment?

March 29, 2018

With Easter fast approaching, the thought of chocolate is probably on all our minds, but could the UK's love of chocolate be having a damaging effect on the environment?

Understanding the Earth under Hawaii

March 29, 2018

In the 1960s, some 50 years after German researcher Alfred Wegener proposed his continental drift hypothesis, the theory of plate tectonics gave scientists a unifying framework for describing the large-scale motion of the ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.