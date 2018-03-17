Lights go dark for Earth Hour to highlight climate change

March 25, 2018
Lights go dark for Earth Hour to highlight climate change
Buckingham Palace in London before it switched off its lights for an hour to mark WWF's Earth Hour to raise awareness about climate change, Saturday March 24, 2018. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

In Paris, the Eiffel Tower went dark. In London, a kaleidoscope of famous sites switched off their lights—Tower Bridge, Big Ben, Piccadilly Circus, Buckingham Palace, the London Eye.

That scene was repeated over and over across the world on Saturday night: at Sydney's Opera House; at New Delhi's great arch; at Kuala Lumpur's Petronas Towers; at Edinburgh Castle in Scotland; at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate; at St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow; at the Empire State Building in New York.

It lasted for just an hour and its power is purely symbolic. But in countries around the world, at 8:30 p.m., people switched off their lights for Earth Hour, a global call for international unity on the importance of addressing climate change.

Begun in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour has spread to more than 180 countries, with tens of millions of people joining in, from turning off their own porch lights to letting the grand sites like the Opera House go dark.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said 300 Paris buildings observed the blackout to send a "universal message."

These 60 minutes are "an opportunity" to shift "the consumption culture and behavior change toward sustainability," Indian Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said.

Lights go dark for Earth Hour to highlight climate change
A composite photo of Buckingham Palace in London before and after it switched off its lights for an hour to mark WWF's Earth Hour to raise awareness about climate change, Saturday March 24, 2018. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

All this happens and yet many people, of course, barely notice.

Around India Gate, New Delhi's monument to the Indian dead in World War I, thousands embraced the city's nightly warm-weather ritual Saturday. They bought ice cream and cheap plastic trinkets. They flirted. Young children rode in electric carts that their parents rented for a few minutes at a stretch.

But for an hour the arch stayed dark, a silent call for change.

In Jordan, the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature arranged 11,440 candles on a hilltop in the capital of Amman, establishing a Guinness World Record for the largest candle mosaic.

The candles spelled the Earth Hour motto of "60+." However, attempts to light the candles largely failed because of wind on the hilltop, which is close to the city's landmark, the Amman Citadel.

Lights go dark for Earth Hour to highlight climate change
In this two photo combination picture, the landmark India Gate monument is seen lit, top, and then the same location in darkness when the lights are turned out for one hour to mark Earth Hour, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Earth Hour was marked worldwide at 8.30 p.m. local time and is a global call to turn off lights for 60 minutes in a bid to highlight the global climate change. (AP Photo/Oinam Anand)

Lights go dark for Earth Hour to highlight climate change
In this two photo combination picture, buildings that house India's seat of power are seen lit, top, and then the same location in darkness when the lights are turned out for one hour to mark Earth Hour, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Earth Hour was marked worldwide at 8.30 p.m. local time and is a global call to turn off lights for 60 minutes in a bid to highlight the global climate change. (AP Photo/Oinam Anand)
Lights go dark for Earth Hour to highlight climate change
In this two photo combination picture, North Block, buildings that house India's seat of power, are seen lit, top, and then the same location in darkness when the lights are turned out for one hour to mark Earth Hour, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Earth Hour was marked worldwide at 8.30 p.m. local time and is a global call to turn off lights for 60 minutes in a bid to highlight the global climate change. (AP Photo/Oinam Anand)
Lights go dark for Earth Hour to highlight climate change
The globe landmark of the country's largest shopping Mall of Asia turns dark to mark Earth Hour, a global event that raises awareness on the need to take action on climate change Saturday, March 24, 2018 in suburban Pasay city southeast of Manila, Philippines. The annual event urges people all over the world to switch off the lights in their homes and workplaces for at least an hour. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Lights go dark for Earth Hour to highlight climate change
Filipinos gather at the Cultural Center of the Philippines to take part in an Earth Hour activity, a global even that raises awareness on the need to take action on climate change Saturday, March 24, 2018 in suburban Pasay city southeast of Manila, Philippines. The annual event urges people all over the world to switch off the lights in their homes and workplaces for at least an hour. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Lights go dark for Earth Hour to highlight climate change
Filipino boy scouts use the light of their cellphones as they observe Earth Hour, a global event that raises awareness on the need to take action on climate change Saturday, March 24, 2018 in suburban Pasay city southeast of Manila, Philippines. The annual event urges people all over the world to switch off the lights in their homes and workplaces for at least an hour. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Lights go dark for Earth Hour to highlight climate change
A Filipino girl plays with a light toy in observance of Earth Hour, a global event that raises awareness on the need to take action on climate change Saturday, March 24, 2018 in suburban Pasay city southeast of Manila, Philippines. The annual event urges people all over the world to switch off the lights in their homes and workplaces for at least an hour. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Lights go dark for Earth Hour to highlight climate change
A Filipino is illuminated by the light of her cellphone during Earth Hour, a global event that raises awareness on the need to take action on climate change Saturday, March 24, 2018 in suburban Pasay city southeast of Manila, Philippines. The annual event urges people all over the world to switch off the lights in their homes and workplaces for at least an hour. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Lights go dark for Earth Hour to highlight climate change
A view of the Millennium Monument, a landmark of the Hungarian capital with its illumination switched on prior to the Earth Hour event, in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Earth Hour is a world-wide environmental campaign that is observed on the last Saturday of March every year, and is a global call to turn off the lights for 60 minutes to raise awareness of the danger of global climatic change. (Tamas Kovacs/MTI via AP)
Lights go dark for Earth Hour to highlight climate change
A view of the Millennium Monument, a landmark of the Hungarian capital with its illumination switched off during the Earth Hour event, in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Earth Hour is a world-wide environmental campaign that is observed on the last Saturday of March every year, and is a global call to turn off the lights for 60 minutes to raise awareness of the danger of global climatic change. (Tamas Kovacs/MTI via AP)
Lights go dark for Earth Hour to highlight climate change
A composite photo showing the Royal Castle of Buda with its illumination switched on, left, and the illumination switched off, right, to mark Earth Hour, in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, March 24, 2018. Earth Hour is a world-wide environmental campaign that is observed on the last Saturday of March every year, and is a global call to turn off the lights for 60 minutes to raise awareness of the danger of global climatic change. (Marton Monus/MTI via AP)
Lights go dark for Earth Hour to highlight climate change
Jordanians light candles that form the Earth Hour logo, in an official attempt to be registered in the Guinness Book of Records for the largest candle-shaped World Hour logo, in Amman, Jordan, Saturday, March 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)
Lights go dark for Earth Hour to highlight climate change
Jordanians light candles that form the Earth Hour logo, in an official attempt to be registered in the Guinness Book of Records for the largest candle-shaped World Hour logo, in Amman, Jordan, Saturday, March 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)
Lights go dark for Earth Hour to highlight climate change
Jordanians light candles that form the Earth Hour logo, in an official attempt to be registered in the Guinness Book of Records for the largest candle-shaped World Hour logo, in Amman, Jordan, Saturday, March 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)
Lights go dark for Earth Hour to highlight climate change
Jordanians light candles that form the Earth Hour logo, in an official attempt to be registered in the Guinness Book of Records for the largest candle-shaped World Hour logo, in Amman, Jordan, Saturday, March 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)
Lights go dark for Earth Hour to highlight climate change
Jordanians light candles that form the Earth Hour logo, in an official attempt to be registered in the Guinness Book of Records for the largest candle-shaped World Hour logo, in Amman, Jordan, Saturday, March 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)
Lights go dark for Earth Hour to highlight climate change
Jordanians light candles that form the Earth Hour logo, in an official attempt to be registered in the Guinness Book of Records for the largest candle-shaped World Hour logo, in Amman, Jordan, Saturday, March 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)
Lights go dark for Earth Hour to highlight climate change
Buckingham Palace in London after it switched off its lights for an hour to mark WWF's Earth Hour to raise awareness about climate change, Saturday March 24, 2018. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

Explore further: From Sydney to New York, landmarks go dark for Earth Hour

Related Stories

Australia's Sydney darkens for tenth Earth Hour

March 19, 2016

Australia's iconic Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge went dark on Saturday night, as the Earth Hour campaign to switch off lights to call for action on climate change began rolling out across the planet, organisers said.

Cities and monuments switch off for Earth Hour

March 26, 2017

The Empire State Building and United Nations headquarters in New York joined other iconic buildings and monuments around the world plunging into darkness for sixty minutes on Saturday to mark Earth Hour and draw attention ...

Asia turns off lights for Earth Hour

March 31, 2012

Australia's Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House were plunged into darkness on Saturday for the annual Earth Hour campaign, leading a global effort to raise awareness about climate change.

Billion people invited to switch off lights

March 26, 2009

Around a billion people living in the world's major cities are being invited to turn off their lights at 8:30 p.m. local time on Saturday for "Earth Hour," described as the biggest mass campaign to demand action on climate ...

Recommended for you

Arctic wintertime sea ice extent is among lowest on record

March 23, 2018

Sea ice in the Arctic grew to its annual maximum extent last week, and joined 2015, 2016 and 2017 as the four lowest maximum extents on record, according to scientists at the NASA-supported National Snow and Ice Data Center ...

Germany was covered by glaciers 450,000 years ago

March 23, 2018

The timing of the Middle Pleistocene glacial-interglacial cycles and the feedback mechanisms between climatic shifts and earth-surface processes are still poorly understood. This is largely due to the fact that chronological ...

Wood pellets: Renewable, but not carbon neutral

March 22, 2018

A return to firewood is bad for forests and the climate. So reports William Schlesinger, President Emeritus of the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies, in an Insights article published today in the journal Science.

The tradeoffs inherent in earthquake early warning systems

March 22, 2018

A team of researchers with the U.S. Geological Survey and the California Institute of Technology has found that modern earthquake early warning (EEW) systems require those interpreting their messages to take into consideration ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.